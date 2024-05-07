Blue Force 4! Italy drops poker in the World Cup. The United States was defeated 10-3

Women’s Curling Championship in Italy. After Estonia, Sweden and Scotland defeated the Italians They also beat the United States 10-3 In the fourth match valid for Round robin for the 2024 World ChampionshipIt is an exhibition currently being held in Sydney (Canada).

Our girls get off to a good start right away; Skilled in weaving a good strategic plot Which ends with an empty hand. Stefania Constantini class Then he reveals himself in the second round whenusing hammer in hand, fires the last stone correctly by placing two stones at the point.

It did not take long for the response to come, and in the third round the Americans came They close distances with a balanced shot into the middle. After reaching the fourth round, Italy increased its lead to one goal, then suffered a US-1 again midway through the match.

The most important turning point comes in the sixth ending When, thanks to numerous mistakes on the part of the United States, Stefania Konstantini Marca Ben Cinque Cigili Direct the game clearly. In fact, the Americans do not exceed one seal at the seventh end. His net conceded the last two stones in the eighth roundthus closing accounts early.

Judging by today’s result, Italy still travels to… Full score in the general classification, sharing the same ranking with Switzerland and Canada. The hosts will be Italy’s next opponents, with a match scheduled for 1pm tomorrow.