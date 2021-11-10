November 10, 2021

Stockholm tennis court, the wrongdoer defeats Murray: among the top ten

Mirabelle Hunt November 10, 2021 2 min read

Yannick was defeated 7-6, 6-3 by the Scotsman. Now mathematically he is outside the top ten, and is overtaken by Eliasim. But there is still hope…

Nothing to do for Jannik Sinner. The crossing in Stockholm against Andy Murray was a “killer”, and South Tyrol, lost in sets 7-6, 6-3 by the Scotsman, lost his place in the 10th place. And 2020 and the points you enter, his first exit costs him 245 points. Felix Auger-Aliassime, his direct competitor in the top ten, the points will not expire, so he is already starting with an advantage of about 110 points, after which it will be necessary to find out how far the Canadian will go in the championship.

Right speeches, of course, if Sinner’s season is closed permanently because, if he gets into the finals for someone to quit, he’ll have a chance to earn more points. One Nitto Finals group win equals 200, for example. Regardless of the counter, Jannik has been outside the world’s top ten since Monday (or from now on in the live rankings).

Favasuri greets

In the early afternoon, Andrea Vavasori’s championship came to an end in the second round: the 26-year-old from Turin, No. 289 in the standings, after passing the qualifiers and celebrating his first match in the ATP Draw thanks to the success of the Russian lost Pavel Kotov, No. 271 In the standings, he is 7-6 (1) and 6-1 ahead of Denis Shapovalov, the world’s 18th title defending in Sweden.

November 10 – 9:03 pm

