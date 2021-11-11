Napoli Lazio, ticket news: curves under 15 euros, above 25 euros

tickets Napoli vs Lazio, which will take place on November 28, 2021 at 8.45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, will be on sale starting at 3:00 pm on Friday November 12, 2021.

These are the prices and details provided by SSCNapoli:

Posillipo parking 80.00 €

Tribuna Nisida 60.00 €

Tribuna Family Adulto 15.00 € / 5.00 € (under 12)

you € 50.00

Curved top ring 25.00€

Bottom ring curve 15.00€

There are no discounted fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector. For this event, the facility capacity will be reduced in accordance with the current legislation.

During the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for voucher holders only, who, to take advantage of priority purchase, can go to the authorized points of sale or call the following link https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

Enter, in the “Promotional Code” field, the 12-digit Fidelity Card number (044 …) used to sign up for the 2019-20 season ticket. This way, the “lock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase. At this point, only one ticket can be purchased per transaction.

After that, the free sale will start. Each fan can contact Ticketone and purchase the ticket online with the obligation to familiarize themselves with the Fidelity Card. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure is completed, the fan receives the address in digital form (pdf) via e-mail, which will need to be printed and shown at the entrances to the stadium.

Also for the free sale, it will be possible to purchase vouchers from all authorized points of sale of Ticketone. This list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?

User change will not be allowed. This is the link to buy coupons https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

Online purchases can also be made by uploading the address to your fidelity card. This sale mode requires that the entry card be linked to a fidelity card which must be used to enter the identification number at the time of purchase and to access the stadium gates by reading the barcode. The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated in the placeholder document, a hard copy of which is available at the Internet address: for tickets loaded on the card https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order by entering the information requested on the page and continuing to the next page, from Through the link Print Placeholder.

The placeholder document must be printed and submitted at each request of the stadium control staff, but the placeholder document, alone, does not constitute a valid admission ticket. In fact, to get to the stadium, it is necessary to bring your loyalty card, placeholder document and identification document with you.

To access the facility, spectators must necessarily have one of the green Covid-19 certificates indicated in Art. 9 of the decree-law n. 52/2021; This provision does not apply to persons under 12 years of age, as well as to persons with an appropriate medical certificate for exemption from anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

On the following link, you can refer to the procedures for obtaining green certificates: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/. We also remind you, together with the green Covid-19 certificates, of vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the following countries: Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British bases on the island of Cyprus except for territories that do not belong to the continent European) and the United States of America, specified by order of the Minister of Health dated 29.07.2021 and the subsequent circular on 30.07.2021.

Spectators must wear a mask for the duration of the event and respect the assigned seat.

At the entrances, body temperature will be measured, and not everyone with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 degrees will be allowed inside the stadium.

SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and respect the SSC Napoli Rules of Use and Code of Conduct

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content/Regole-accesso-e-uso-151.aspx)

(https://www.sscnapoli.it/static/content_2cols/Codice-di-Condotta-443.aspx).