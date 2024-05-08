Leonardo, first quarter accounts and estimates for 2024

Management has confirmed the 2024 financial estimates issued in preparing the 2023 financial statements.

Leonardo Announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2024, the period ending in Strongly increase revenues and profitability.

Moreover, the administration Confirmed financial estimates for 2024Issued on the occasion of preparing the 2023 budget.

The airline ended the reporting period with Revenues For 3.66 billion euros, an increase of 20.8% compared to 3.03 billion euros obtained in the first three months of the previous year. Leonardo noted that trading volume showed an increase in all business sectors; Of particular importance is the contribution of defense and security electronics and helicopters.

I Operating result (eBeta) Increased from 105 million to 182 million euros (+73.3%), after the performance of defense and security electronics and helicopters, as well as the performance of airframes which shows, confirming the improvement path followed, a lower loss compared to the comparative data; The margin increased to 5%.

Leonardo ended the first quarter of 2024 with net income (excluding the share of third parties) worth 447 million euros, compared to 36 million booked in the first three months of 2023.

At the end of MarchNet debt Leonardo’s value rose to €2.93 billion, with a cash absorption of €621 million.

Always at the end of the year order book It was equal to 43.15 billion euros, which is the amount that guarantees coverage in terms of production for 2.5 years; In the entire quarter Leonardo earned Requests For $5.75 billion, thanks to the important contribution of defense and security electronics, in all business areas of the European component, to the contribution of helicopters as well as to the improvement of air structures.

Based on these results Leonardo confirmed its 2024 financial estimates.

In detail, the administration expects Revenues amounting to approximately 16.8 billion euros. Profitability is also expected to rise, with a Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) are approximately 1.44 billion eurosentranceNet debt It should be reduced to 2 billion euros.

Leonardo appreciates new applications A total of about 19.5 billion euros.



