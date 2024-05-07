May 8, 2024

4 billion years packed into just 11 minutes. Watch the (goosebumps) video about Earth’s history

Karen Hines May 8, 2024 2 min read

Beautiful film: The History of the Earth from its Formation to the Present Day covers events throughout its 4-billion-year history

The history of the Earth from its formation to the present dayIt covers major events throughout its 4 billion-year history. The following video provides estimates Medium temperatureAnd the combination of the atmosphere and the length of the day, enjoy your vision!

Some information about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in the solar system. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from us. Shoe This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed thanks to gravity collecting gas and dust. Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has… A central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust.

Earth Day, Earth Day
Credit: NASA

Rotation and revolution

As the Earth revolves around the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around Shoe. The additional four hours are compensated every four years by adding one day. That day and year is called a leap year. The Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted by 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. This tendency causes the annual cycle of the seasons. Simply our home!

sourceimage courtesy of NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center in the Scientific Visualization Studio

