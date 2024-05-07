Xbox announces a new console, but the logo draws users’ ire due to lockdowns

Microsoft Announce new Xbox controller (More than a new design), called Special edition Fire Steam. Nothing strange so far, but the logo used caused such a stir that it was removed. For any reason?

The Fire Vapor Special Edition is part of the Vapor series, which also includes Stormcloud, Dream, and Noctunal. In this case, the element that the design evokes is the element of fire. However, the launch slogan clashed strongly with the announcement of the closure of some Xbox game studios. What was written there? “Feel the burn today with the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller”, which we can translate to “Feel the burn today with the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller”.

Many found it simply inappropriate and Very bad tasteConsidering the loss of many people’s jobs and the shocking end of beloved companies like Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, which were considered safe given the company’s recent statements.