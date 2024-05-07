Xbox announces a new console, but the logo draws users’ ire due to lockdowns

Microsoft Announce new Xbox controller (More than a new design), called Special edition Fire Steam. Nothing strange so far, but the logo used caused such a stir that it was removed. For any reason?
The Fire Vapor Special Edition is part of the Vapor series, which also includes Stormcloud, Dream, and Noctunal. In this case, the element that the design evokes is the element of fire. However, the launch slogan clashed strongly with the announcement of the closure of some Xbox game studios. What was written there? “Feel the burn today with the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller”, which we can translate to “Feel the burn today with the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller”.
Many found it simply inappropriate and Very bad tasteConsidering the loss of many people’s jobs and the shocking end of beloved companies like Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin, which were considered safe given the company’s recent statements.
To the controversy
Of course, the person who created that slogan is not at fault, as it is easy to imagine that it was written a few days ago and that the department that deals with the controllers was not aware of the upcoming closures. Suppose it was A An unfortunate eventthat is, the association that users spontaneously made with the decision that caused a sensation.
Microsoft ended up changing the logo by replacing it with a more generic and improvised logo, which simply advertises the new variant of the console. Naturally, everything is preserved on the Internet, and discussions are not dormant yet:
Like all Xbox controllers, the Fire Vapor works with Xbox One, Xbox Series You can also use it to control Xbox games streamed on mobile via Bluetooth connection. Purchasing the console also nets you a console-exclusive dynamic wallpaper. the com. prezzo The device is priced at $70 and is sold exclusively by Microsoft Store.
