Inter want Taremi immediately: Shakhtar’s help is needed. The club and Inzaghi have priority.

Inter is focused decisively on Mehdi Taremi. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have made a strong comeback in the Iranian and would like to bring him to Milan as early as January, but they need help from… Shakhtar Donetsk. the reason? It’s simple: with Porto out of the Champions League, saying goodbye to the Iranian side in January will be much easier. Conversely, it will remain a zero option for the summer.

“Inter can control it, they can rely on it The will of the player – is reading -. Taremi has chosen not to renew with Porto and there is no sign on the horizon that he will make a different decision. But at the same time, the striker wants to finish the season in Portugal, and then choose the last important contract in his career more calmly, taking into account that he will be 32 years old next summer. However, bidding farewell to the Champions League stage earlier than expected will prompt him to think concretely about the hypothesis. Goodbye January. For its part, the Portuguese club will not show much resistance, also to the idea of ​​raising money without letting the player leave for free.”

They are under surveillance Sanchez And ArnautovicSo far, it has not been entirely fruitful for various reasons: the Chilean came from the summer without training (only individual sessions), while the Austrian was immediately injured. So Inter want to invest in attack in January, with Taremi being the hottest name. The Iranian has always been popular Helps The fact of the expiration is nothing more than an additional detail in favor of his candidacy to wear the Nerazzurri. “Tarimi will be the perfect complement to the division, able to collaborate with both Thuram and Lautaro. The Nerazzurri club and Inzaghi have priority: To prevent the arrival of ThuLa with flat tires later, in 2024, in the weeks and months in which the season will be determined,” explains El Wardi.