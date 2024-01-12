January 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Italy is the only country in the world that has won at least once in all winter sports! Bagnes gives us an indelible record, ahead of Germany and the United States

Italy is the only country in the world that has won at least once in all winter sports! Bagnes gives us an indelible record, ahead of Germany and the United States

Mirabelle Hunt January 12, 2024 1 min read

Today, Friday, January 12, 2024, it becomes one A historic day for the Italian winter sports movement. Amazing Amedeo Bagnes wins today in St. Moritz He made many taboos fall with one fell swoop, giving Bale a pass First ever success in a World Cup Skeleton race 76 years after Nino Pippia won the Olympic title (at the same location).

Expanding the field, as reported by Eurosport journalist Massimiliano Ambesi, This result allows Italy to become the first country ever to win at least one World Cup competition, a Grand Prix (for figure skating) and a Grand Slam (for curling) in all winter disciplines throughout history..

Ice hockey is not taken into account, as it is a sport with completely different dynamics than others. Today, Italy broke the deadlock in the skeleton by completing a sweep (15/15), while Germany and the United States find themselves in 14th place having never won at any stage of the Grand Slam curling circuit. France, Switzerland and Canada are one place below, at 13th.

Photo: La Presse

See also  NBA, Atlanta does not stop: the fourth success in a row

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“I have cancer, and I only have one year to live” – Corriere.it

January 11, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

CM – Inter This is the move that brings Zielinski closer: the numbers on the table. And Juventus…

January 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Intensive preparations for Sinner, Berrettini and Alcaraz before the Australian Open. Today's training with Murray, Tsitsipas and Ruud (with a hug between Sinner and Berrettini, video)

January 9, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Italy is the only country in the world that has won at least once in all winter sports! Bagnes gives us an indelible record, ahead of Germany and the United States

January 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Not only sports: you can also burn calories on the computer, here's how many calories you burn every day

January 12, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The European Central Bank says the worst is over for interest rates, which means for mortgages

January 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Under the Hawaiian Skies movie, story, cast, actors, ending, location

January 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese