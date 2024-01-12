Italy is the only country in the world that has won at least once in all winter sports! Bagnes gives us an indelible record, ahead of Germany and the United States

Today, Friday, January 12, 2024, it becomes one A historic day for the Italian winter sports movement. Amazing Amedeo Bagnes wins today in St. Moritz He made many taboos fall with one fell swoop, giving Bale a pass First ever success in a World Cup Skeleton race 76 years after Nino Pippia won the Olympic title (at the same location).

Expanding the field, as reported by Eurosport journalist Massimiliano Ambesi, This result allows Italy to become the first country ever to win at least one World Cup competition, a Grand Prix (for figure skating) and a Grand Slam (for curling) in all winter disciplines throughout history..

Ice hockey is not taken into account, as it is a sport with completely different dynamics than others. Today, Italy broke the deadlock in the skeleton by completing a sweep (15/15), while Germany and the United States find themselves in 14th place having never won at any stage of the Grand Slam curling circuit. France, Switzerland and Canada are one place below, at 13th.

Photo: La Presse