Frankie Dettori’s career was celebrated at the Snai San Siro Hippodrome by Italpress News Agency

Milan (Italpress) – The day dedicated to Frankie Dettori, the most famous and winning jockey in the world, who chose to end his career in Italy at the Sene San Siro racetrack, ended successfully yesterday.

To celebrate this important moment in a jockey’s life, the Liberty Facility in Milan has opened its doors to welcome Milan families and horse racing fans for a day of sport, celebration, entertainment and music. Between activities for children, DJ sets and of course the horse races – in which Dettori himself participated – the day registered nearly 5,000 visitors.

“Lanfranco “Frankie” Dettori is a sportsman capable of arousing very strong emotions, because he is not just a jockey but a jockey par excellence – said Fabio Schiavolin, CEO of Snaitech -. His successes have given the international running world, and millions of enthusiasts around the world, amazing sensations. While they raise high the name of Italy and his adopted country, the United Kingdom. I believe that the combination of Dettori and horses is unique because it perfectly represents the beauty and love of a great sport like running. That is why, for us at Snaitech, it is a pleasure and an honor to be able to host “Frankie at the Sene San Siro racecourse in Milan in his final appearance of his professional career, on the track where it all started for him almost 38 years ago.”

“I am honored to be here at the San Siro Racecourse for the last race of my career on a special race day in which the Jockey Club Grand Prix is ​​contested – stressed Dettori -. My professional history as a jockey began from this track and then, as you know, I moved to England, the country where He took me in and helped me grow as a man and a rider. From there I started this path that sees me today, almost 38 years later, at the racecourse I started at as a teenager, the San Siro. “I have so many memories of that racecourse, the training center and the stables . He pointed to a unique atmosphere that I will always carry in my heart. Thirty-eight years in the business is a long time and I have been through a lot of emotions. For this reason, I thank your sanatorium for organizing this party for me, and I especially thank Dr. Fabio Schiavolin. “It is a great pleasure to live a day like this in San Siro and in Milan, the city where I grew up and which every time I return makes me immerse myself in the past.”

– Photo f01/Italpress –

(Italpress).