Italy and England Spalletti: “We played a good match”

London (United Kingdom), October 17, 2023 – Italy’s return to Wembley two years after winning the European Championship has a bitter aftertaste: in a qualifying match for Euro 2024, in fact, The Azzurri suffered a heavy 3-1 defeat against England This now forces them to take full advantage in the next two matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine, which are the essential matches to remain in the competition for a place in the next continental competition. Despite the final deficit, the Azzurri started on the right foot against England, and took the lead after just a quarter of an hour thanks to ScamakaGood at shooting the ball from a perfect cross. However, immediately after the goal, England had the strength to raise their heads and level the scores with Bellingham’s penalty kick on the half-hour – converted by Di Lorenzo – and converted by Kane. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich put the exclamation mark on their evening, which will remain forever remembered, respectively, through the play that paved the way for the match, which Rashford ended with a 2-1 goal, in the 57th minute, and with a 3.-1 goal in the 77th minute. Thus, the Azzurri return to Italy is empty-handed, however The glass, according to coach Luciano Spalletti, at the end of the match in front of the Rai microphones, was still half full For a situation that was particularly apparent in the first 45 minutes: “In my opinion, we played a game with the right intentions throughout the entire 90 minutes. Often times we are so conditioned by the final result or the restart that we struggle. It should be normal to struggle to restart matches.” If you want to play European football, physically and at the level expressed by clubs and national teams you know how to be on the field.” On the eve of the match, Spalletti spoke of a match capable of providing answers, and these answers were correct, despite the final defeat: “I had correct answers – Spalletti continued – in the research. However, it is clear that in the open comparison we will have to make some adjustments, Because in some moments we suffered from their physical strength and in other moments the anticipation at the idea of ​​the football we should play, the fact of being able to see the first pass and anticipate the opponent’s aggression. We were often surprised by what was happening.” now, He is preparing for the next two matches against North Macedonia and UkraineWhich is considered, to say the least, essential in terms of qualifying for the next European Championship. Matches in which the Azzurri will also bring positive aspects: “We played a good game and did some very good things, but we conceded other goals that a national team like England knows how to take advantage of to create advantages for itself.” Statements Nicolo Barella:”In the first half we played well, even if we could have exploited some of the opportunities we had better. I think the match was balanced. We made some mistakes and we were shocked, because this happens when you play against champions. We have started a new path and we must win.” “Immediately in the next matches. There is no time, but we have the ability to do better than we did today. It is sad that we have to go into the final matches while I am still in the balance, even though there are strong players, but I am confident in that.”