IndyCar, a new challenge in Ohio. Penske still unsuccessful – OA Sport

New date this weekend with the 10th competition of the 2021 IndyCar Series. The exhibition is locked in mid ohio, The American Historic Path Where Anything Can Happen. USA Independence Day could give the eighth winner of the ten races, a fact that underscores one of the most mysterious seasons in the series’ recent history.

Alex Ballou arrived in Ohio as the leader in the world rankings. Spanish Chip Ganassi Racing #10 He didn’t miss the chance to win Road America by taking advantage of Chevrolet 2 America’s problems Joseph Newgarden (Pinsky #2). The latter seeks first success in 2021 along with a team that is still suffering from misfortune.

The ‘Captain’ squad is trying to turn the tide in Ohio after losing Belle Isle in race 1 and the competition two weeks ago For mechanical boredom on the mentioned cars New Garden And on the Australian single-seat No. 12 Willpower. French Simon Pagenaud #22 and NZ Scott McLaughlin They are the other two champions on offense this weekend with Team Penske winning the first race of the unprecedented double champion in Ohio last September.

The winding Lexington circuit is symbolically the driver’s home: Scott Dixon #9. New Zealand multi-champion Chip Ganassi Racing, the last winner of 2019, had a chance to win for the seventh time and become third in 2021 with two wins.

In addition to Palou, we also remember the Mexican Pato O’Ward Who won after the Fort Worth-2 Detroit competition from 16th on the grid after a great fight in the final against Newgarden. McLaren’s standard-bearer is second in the championship, with a difference of 28 points.

He will find #5 in the collection Swede Felix Rosenqvist in his garage, He was injured at Belle Isle 1 after a frightening crash into the hurdles. No. 7 McLaren returns to the category with the Dutchman Rinus Vikai (Ed Carpenter #21), Absent at Road America having tackled a collarbone issue after a bike crash while training.

eyes too on Romain Grosjean. French Quinn, in his first appearance in the tournament, cut into Sixth place on the finish line Elkhart Lake at the end of a perfect race. The former Haas major holder in the top formula distinguishes himself in IndyCar with a podium, which he earned on Indianapolis Boulevard, an event in which he earned his first place in his career. We also highlight the top ten qualifying spots at Rhode America and the Detroit double-header.

Photo: La Presse