Arnautovic in Bologna: The fans block the Independenza road in the long wait – Sports – Football

Bologna, July 26, 2021 –distance wait too long, tinted with smoke as if across the Indipendenza part of the Bulgarelli curve (Video)And At 9.55 p.m., the two black trucks With an Austrian ace on board Arnautovic (Photo)His wife Sarah, striker manager and Rosoblo club director Marco de Vaio, cut the two wings of the audience to slide in front of the hotel entrance.

Arnautovic, hat and black mask, got out of the car The fans greeted the fight Hand over his heart and imitate the bowing gesture of thanks. Then he grabbed the “sticks” with his dab of red and blue jersey that fans had prepared for him, making a bang in hearts.

It is unlikely that Arnautovic will be able to forget her first night in Bologna.

five hundred The fans are waiting In front of the entrance to the Hotel I Portici on Indipendenza Street, in Bologna. a blast Arnautovic He was raised in heaven to invoke the arrival of the new Messiah Rosobli. And a contagious wave of passion that infect (and wreck) the streets of the historic center.

So Rosobli fans prepared to welcome Marko Arnautovic from the early hours of the afternoon. airplane Austrian midfielder late for bad weather. Associated To Bologna on a permanent contract three seasons, With Fourth option.

Tam Tam made the wait frantically on social media. The result: through independence Almost blocked At the entrance to the hotel that will host Arnautovic in His first night in Bologna. Flags, scarves, red and blue jackets, and even some bow choirs.