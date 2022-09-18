Incredible at Dacia Arena: Udinese beat Inter 3-1 and top the provisional standings! | first page

Udinese continues to amaze her. After 4-0 against Roma, the Friulian scored 3 against Inter. This is the fifth win in a row for the Sutil players, who have made an impressive advance in the standings thanks to Goals from Begol, Arslan and Skriniar’s own goal.

First time – The game starts off strong. In the second minute, Deulofeu brought the ball into the area and then returned it to Lovric, who kicked it but did not find the door. three minutes later Barilla finds his second goal of the tournament, and it’s also a beautiful one: a free kick with a great trajectory that ends up under the crosshair.Silvestri, unstoppable. Then nothing happens until 22 minutes, when another decisive penalty, this time in the corresponding half. The ball hits Skriniar and boldly goes into the goal. Instead, what happened in about half an hour will make for a lot of discussion: Inzaghi removes Bastoni and Mkhitaryan, who are already booked, in place of Di Marco and Gagliardini. From here until the end of the first half, Inter have two chances, the first with Bastoni who kicked quickly but found a great response from Silvestri, and then with Dzeko who failed to head the goal.

the other half – Inter come out of the locker room with the right attitude. Around Dimarco’s perfect cross 50 minutes, Dumfries crushes his head but the ball ends over the bar. At 55′ Dzeko scored his 100th Serie A goal after missing Silvestri, but it wasn’t the time to rejoice as the assistant referee raises the flag: offside. The first chance for Udinese comes in the 61st minute again with Lovrich, the most dangerous man in Friulians: he carries the ball for about twenty meters and then tries to put it with the board from the edge but finds a great save from Handanovic. Udinese is growing by the minute and has the most chance of the match in the 72nd minute with Deulofeu hitting the post and Samardzic refusing to rebound. Inter raise the center of gravity in search of an advantage and Friulians always make themselves dangerous on the counterattack but never find a way to the goal. It seems strange to say, but Udinese’s goal was in the air. He arrived in 84 with a header from Bigol, unstoppable for Handanovic: this is the first time in the Italian league for the former CSKA Moscow. In the recovery period, even Arslan closed it, still his head, in the counterattack with the help of Deulofeu’s kiss. It ends like this. Don’t wake up at the Dacia Arena!

