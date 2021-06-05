$210M Esports Deal for FTX and NFT Olympics + More News

Get your daily summary of crypto and blockchain related news, with analysis of the stories flying under the radar of cryptocurrency news today.
_____
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX. Source: Video Screenshot, Official Youtube / FTX
exchange news
- TSM, One of the most important esports companies in the US is changing its name to TSM FTX — And $210 million is being paid out over 10 years, the New York Times reported, adding that popular crypto-derivatives exchange FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, will pay the dues. According to the report, the annual payment of $21 million is more than the many deals companies have made in recent decades with traditional sports teams to name their names in stadiums and arenas.
NFT News
- New series of Olympic-themed non-fungible tokens (NFT) on June 17, 2021, announce The International Olympic Committee (Head of Information Department). The NFTs will represent Olympic pins with the same characteristics as the collectible physical items, including authenticity, rarity and provenance, and will be sold on the tech platform new It can be obtained through a free online game that will be launched later.
Economy News
- In the US, non-farm payrolls increased 559,000 jobs last month, Second Reuters added that economists interviewed by the news agency expected 650,000 jobs to be created in May. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April.
Regulation News
- India’s central bank is not changing its opinion on cryptocurrency, saying it has “significant concerns” regarding these asset classes. Second Bloomberg. This allegation comes a few days after the bank did so announce Their 2018 circular, which warned against cryptocurrency trading, is no longer valid and should not be cited.
- a second The Guardian, about 50 crypto companies could be forced to shut down due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering rules Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. Companies have withdrawn applications from a temporary licensing system that would keep them going, while the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) verifies their services for which elongated, long, elongated Maturity until the end of the first quarter of 2022.
investment news
- financial services platform Unrestricted capital I have announced Raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by the financial services firm No And the parent company Stone Ridge Holding Group مجموعة. NYDIG has pledged a total of $150 million to Unchained and the money will be used to develop the lending platform Multisig Powered by Bitcoin (BTC).
- Institutional clients will have access to Ethereum-backed US dollar (ETH) loans, thanks to the partnership between the digital asset platform Digital Anchorage The commercial bank Bank.Furthermore it they mentioned That native crypto funds with ETH holdings, which need capital, will be able to borrow dollars without liquidating their holdings.
Mining News
- data management solutions company 3D sphere I have announced Who joins the mining company Digital Bitcoin Gryphon Mining, To further assist Gryphon’s goal of using 100% renewable energy. The merger is expected to end in the third quarter of 2021. Sphere 3D will issue 111 million common shares to Gryphon shareholders – Sphere 3D shareholders will own approximately 23% of the company and Gryphon shareholders will own the remainder.
Jobs News
- Cryptocurrency company Blockchain.com I have announced to move its headquarters from New York to Miami. The move will allow the team to tap into the region’s talent pool and hire 100 full-time employees by the end of this year, with another 200 to continue in 2022. They will also add educational programming to STEM in South Florida. engineering and mathematics).
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
LeBron James will not be part of Team USA for the Olympics – OA Sport
Betting and combating the manipulation of sports competitions, Calvi (Glamz): “In June our monitoring activities will focus on Europeans and the Copa America”
Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net