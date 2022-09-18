Davis Cup, Italy first in the group: in the quarter-finals will face the United States

Tennis Italy certifies the pass to the Davis Cup finals, which will be held in Malaga at the end of November, to confirm first place in their group and a conviction of being able to perform well among the eight strongest nations in the world. . The last victory, 2-1 win over Sweden.

Now the challenge to the United States

Last Friday’s 3-0 win over Argentina had already secured a place in the final for the Azzurri, but Matteo Berrettini’s victory in the first match with Sweden over Elias Ymir, a 6-4 double, confirmed the absolute record in the group, with second place to Croatia, Only at the expense of Sweden. This means that Italy will face the United States in the first match of the knockout stage. “They will not be happy to play with us but in any case to achieve high goals, you have to beat everyone. And our team is strong,” Berrettini commented.

defeat the sinner

Italy’s clear path was “dirty”, in the challenge to Sweden, by Yannick Sener, who succumbed in three sets to the youngest brothers who alone make up the Scandinavian team, after doubts emerged two days earlier against Argentine Serondolo. . The blue player won three of the previous four challenges, while managing to earn a break on the spot, immediately returned the favor, and then played at a level below his own, to the point where he lost the first set 6-4. In the second set, Sener responded and avenged by winning 6-3, but in the third and decisive match, hesitations and errors brought him back into the hands of the young competitor, who won with the same score.

double success

In the last match against the Scandinavians, which is now irrelevant to the score, Bolelli and Fognini beat Goranson Madaras 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 in 1 hour 28 minutes.