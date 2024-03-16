In June, there was enough confidence to make the policy less restrictive

“Given the continued decline in inflation we have seen and the progress made in core inflation, this has become the case There is clearly room to change our monetary policy stance In particular, to make it less restrictive. “I will remain open-minded about when any rate cuts should occur.” Gabriel MakhloufGovernor of the Bank of Ireland and therefore a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), in a blog post.

He explained, “The history of monetary policy teaches us that hasty decisions tend to be bad decisions – patience is a virtue. But also… Waiting for clear and unambiguous evidence is unrealistic We must manage uncertainty and make decisions based on the evidence in front of us.”

“My current view is that the picture should be clearer enough when the board meets June (Because we will have more information – especially about wage dynamics – available in our deliberations) to offer us Enough confidence “To make monetary policy less restrictive,” Makhlouf said.