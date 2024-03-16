It's always expensive – Easter, spending in 2024 goes up by a billion – last minute

Easter is always expensive: lower than in previous years with inflation at 0.8% but this year Italians will still have to spend a total of $1 billion extra to eat and travel. This was noted by Asutenti, who calculated the various items and estimated the total expenditure at 2.2 billion.





Food prices are growing on average by 4% year-on-year, with peaks of 46.2% for olive oil and 11.1% for fresh fruit. An upward trend also affects some typical Easter food and wine products, such as sheep and goat meat or cured meats, which are up 3.8%.





Bad news also for those traveling to return to their families during the holidays or to spend a few days of vacation: last month train prices rose by 5.9% year-on-year, while for a plane ticket to national destinations spending rises on average by 13.1%, +5.7 % if you choose a European destination, +8.7% for all-inclusive holiday package prices. Sleeping away from home will also be more expensive: hotel and motel rates are growing by +6.9%, and rates for other accommodation facilities (B&Bs, holiday homes, apartments, etc.) by +9.1%. .





For dinner at a restaurant, the average cost is now 3.9% more expensive than last year, and 3.9% is also spent visiting museums and historical monuments.





Increases that will be reflected in household spending on the occasion of Easter: With consumption equal to 2023, spending on table setting this year will reach 2.2 billion euros, while 430 million euros will be spent on Easter lunch in restaurants. But the real hit will be on travel and travel, with an increase in spending estimated at more than 700 million euros compared to last year.



