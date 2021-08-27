Dates appear on the Inps website

The temporary check is coming: there is finally an official date for payment. Here are the latest updates

We are finally on top temporary allowance, at least for a significant portion of the applicants who applied last July. For many of those, in fact, they are appeared on the site from INPS Reference dates to leave payments. Obviously, you have to go to your personal page to be able to view this data. The contribution, as confirmed by the IRS, will start from end of this month.

A temporary check, and finally the date

“Date of Availability”This is the sound that guarantees certainty payday. The table that will appear once you log in shows the INPS reference agency, the amount paid, the name of the service and the bank that will issue the payment. So after weeks of doubts and controversies, with reports also arriving today on INPS’ Facebook page, the highly anticipated singles selection is finally starting to take shape.

At this point, payment will follow for the following months until December, after which the final payment will be made one check. If you have applied in the first days of July and the reference date does not appear, it is recommended to do so Corridor with call center Institute. The visualization, in addition to those who applied immediately, also happened to those who moved in the middle of the last month. There may be technical problems or delays.