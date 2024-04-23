“I'll be with you”, Neapolitan Scudetto movie: exciting 3 trailer

In a few days, the Neapolitan Scudetto entitled “I'll Be With You” will be shown in the cinema: the Azzurri have released the new trailer.

The story of Napoli's third Italian league in a film that will be unique and unforgettable for all fans and will remain forever in the annals of the club's history. From the beginning of May, it will be shown in all cinemas in Italy and you will be able to relive all the magical emotions of the 2022/23 season, crowned by winning the most ambitious cup in Italian football.

Scudetto del Napoli movie trailer

A few minutes ago, Naples released the third trailer for the film Italian Leauge, Leaving the voice to the narrative heroes who will be present in the filmed scenes: who More oily a Fabio Cannavaro, Passing through the great faces of Neapolitan cinema.

“I'll Be With You” opens May 4 in cinemas and at Special preview on May 3“. this Naples Declaration On social media and on its official website with the launch of the new trailer that has impressed all the fans.