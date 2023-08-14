“He gave me a lot” | Antonino Canavaciolo forced to say goodbye | devastating news

Antonino Canvaccolo could say goodbye to an experience that made him one of Italy’s most famous and beloved chefs.

The chef originally from Vico Equense is now a very successful restaurateur. Its main restaurant is Villa Crispy, a starred restaurant that he has been running with his wife for over twenty years. In addition to Villa Crispy, the chef also runs the restaurant Lakwa vineyard In the resort he owns near Pisa which recently got the first star Villa Crespi was awarded the third star at the end of 2022. Three more stars were won by Laqua’s bistros scattered across Italy, bringing the chef’s total to a good level. 7 Michelin stars.

On the other hand, if the work of the restaurant gave the chef great personal satisfaction, it also took away much of his private life: Antonino always said that he Having given up his youth, Spending endless hours and days in the kitchen instead of leading a carefree life like his peers.

In adulthood though chef did not stop, Continuing to add to his business as a restaurant as well Many TV posts Which made him a real star of the small screen.

The problem is that, at the moment, it seems like a bit too much.

Antonino Canavaciolo was forced to stop

Cannavacciuolo, the backbone of Masterchef Italia for years, is among the most popular judges on the culinary show. His always known intensity is tempered by fatherly attitudes and the ability to always relieve stress with a few passionate (and violent) tips and pats on the back.

The news has been around for some time Cannavacciuolo is about to leave his master’s studies for good To devote himself exclusively to the management of his restaurants, and to be committed to maintaining the third star he has just won and to pursue other professional ventures. Furthermore, the desire to spend more time with his wife and two children, Elisa and Andrea, may have taken over.

Chef Antonino’s comments on Masterchef

“Masterchef has given me a lot, even competitors. And I think there were people who thought the show was going to hurt me.” said the chef, who while running the show developed a wonderful friendship with fellow chef Barbieri.

So Cannavacciuolo hinted that as long as he had the opportunity, he would still be present as a judge on the most famous cooking shows in Italy. His most loyal viewers can rest assured!