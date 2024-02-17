If you never remember where you put the car, use the smartphone trick It works everywhere

Where did you park your car? The nightmare question we always ask ourselves, when we can't find our car right away, is also the scariest question.

Who and at what time If you don't find your car right away, No matter where he is and what type of parking lot he finds, he is plunged into turmoil Anxiety and worry.

I ideas They overlap and many times we end up thinking about… worst: to possible theft, to having to return to Casa On foot, or who knows what damage on the spot.

More often than not, what has happened is simply the loss of meaning Orientation Therefore it can no longer be found reference Where are you from Leave the car.

In order to overcome this Great concernWe often use more or less effective, more or less rigid techniques, e.g take a picture Or save the route.

You can't find your car, use this system

These systems or Tricks They may work or not: Circumstances may be different, Greater possibilities. There is, if anything, a less subjective and concrete solution that we can consider when it comes to this to the garden And to be on the safe side Don't lose your car Or better yet, don't forget where we left it.

In practice, it is a system that cannot fail to work, because it is reliableScientific analysis of our position Hence, fundamental differences aside, it should not be considered a hoax, but rather an infallible reference system. This includes the use of GPS devices, that is, satellite detectors that determine the location of the car, and therefore where it is parked.

Do this and you will never lose your direction in parking lots

The advanced technological systems we have today allow us to do this Satellite positioning system, DrWe can identify any type of situation, therefore, by marking the location where we stopped, we solve any type of problem related to detection and Find our car.

Among the main support systems there are e.g Siri For Apple devices, but not only as obvious. Obviously, technology like that used by various iOS devices, like iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc., helps us greatly in determining our position. Anyone who has these devices has learned how much Functional and practical.