The campaign is designed around normal difficulty – Nerd4.life

343 Industries has created a file Infinite Halo Campaign Taking for reference normal difficultyWhere the previous chapters were balanced on the basis of the heroic chapter. A development approach designed to cater to those who have never played the series or are very unfamiliar with the first-person shooter genre.

Characters Director Stephen Dick says in an interview with VGC. “Based on that usually based on Heroic, everything has been scaled down to Normal and Easy difficulty and increased to Legendary. This time, we spent a lot of time in Normal, as we are expecting new players with Halo Infinite. Players who haven’t played this series before.” ”

“It doesn’t mean that Heroic difficulty isn’t that hard or that Legendary doesn’t penalize that much, these are still elements of Halo, but we spent more time on Normal Difficulty, thinking ‘what if I’m a new player who’s already played this series and is this the first time that I’ve played this series? Where do you use an assault rifle? “We want these players to have fun and be successful and not immediately find themselves facing a wall in terms of gameplay.”



Also according to Dyck, the difficulty has been balanced by considering the freedom given to the player in how they face the challenges. On certain occasions, some approaches will be better than others, but the developers don’t want to rule out any of them.

Instead, Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker added that throughout the campaign the difficulty will be well balanced by continuing with the main quests, the so-called “golden path,” which follows the story in a more linear fashion. However, players who prefer exploration and take part in side activities may encounter particularly challenging optional encounters.

Halo Infinite will be available starting December 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.