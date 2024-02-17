February 17, 2024

Instagram Stories, the 7 Very Common Mistakes to Avoid at All Costs: Makes you lose views

Gerald Bax February 17, 2024

When you post Instagram Stories you need to be careful: You might make some of these 7 mistakes that cause you to lose views.

Instagram is the social network of today, and for anyone who wants to be able to get more followers and interactions, Stories are the main way to create a very strong community, which is why they need to be custom curated.

In fact, Instagram is precisely the platform to focus on if you want to become an influencer, and sell products online, and thus it becomes important to know how to make the most of this social media network. It's very easy to make some mistakes Especially when you never follow a particular course, which I do 7 things in particular to avoid To avoid the risk of having your views reduced and thus being penalized by the Instagram algorithm. Being able to avoid these mistakes gives you the opportunity to manage your account better.

7 mistakes not to make on Instagram: here's what they are

How to apply stickers: Posters should be placed in safe areas, i.e. in the central part of the story, avoiding posters that are too high and too low as they are difficult to click on and at the same time can be covered with text.
Don't share too much: It's good to share other people's stories, but you have to do it in moderation and at the same time in the right way, i.e. include their story first through storytelling, polling, and asking your followers for their opinion.

Errors in Instagram stories
Never show yourself: On Instagram, it's important to show your face in a way that creates a page that users can feel is real and up close. In addition to text stories, you need to include some places where you speak.
Edit text: When writing text in stories you have to pay attention to the length, because if it is too long no one will read it, while if it is too short you will immediately move to the next story. Translations are necessary.
PartitionStories should be distributed with the correct frequency. The ideal is to set four periods a day and update the stories.
The right time: Stories should follow different times of the day. In the morning you enter the day's task or to-do list, during the day more complex topics, and in the evening something about your private life.
Analysis of stories: You should analyze your stories and see which ones lead to less engagement so you can change your strategy.

