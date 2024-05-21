“What’s Meloney’s Game” – il tempo





European elections are approaching in June and political leaders are strategizing to increase their weight in the public scene. We talked about that on the May 21st episode of Omnibus when Professor Giovanni Orsina from Lewis University was on the call. Orsina reveals Prime Minister Meloni’s strategy on the balance of power in Brussels.





“Georgia Meloney’s game is to position herself as a hinge and hinge. That is, to be a right-wing political force that converses with the popular, but acts as a gatekeeper with respect to the forces to her right. This is your brief idea, understanding whether this position is allowed to you, an important party has a lot of advantages. It all depends on how everyone moves: in a very complex game played by many national parties and political groups, a game that is too complex to predict today.”







