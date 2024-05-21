Smartphone too slow? There’s a mistake we all make: one click is enough to speed up everything

This small maintenance task is quick, free, and can dramatically improve your device experience.

When your smartphone starts to noticeably slow down and makes completing every action frustrating, many users may think it’s time to change it. In fact, in most cases, you don’t need to buy a new device to fix the problem. A slow smartphone can depend on various factors, many of which can be easily corrected without additional cost. Before investing in a new phone, it’s worth exploring some simple fixes that can return your device to optimal performance.

One often overlooked factor that can greatly affect the speed of your smartphone is related to it Web browsing habits. Not many users know that with a simple click one of the biggest causes of smartphone malfunctions can be removed.

Bad habits slow down our smartphones

One of the most common mistakes we make is Overlooking the importance of browser cache. Cache is a feature designed to improve browsing speed by storing data from websites you visit frequently. However, if not handled properly, it can have the opposite effect, slowing down your device.

Your browser’s cache stores copies of web pages, images, and other content to make pages load faster the next time you visit them. This feature reduces loading time, as the browser does not have to download all the information from the Internet again. but, When your cache becomes too full or contains outdated data, it can significantly slow down your browsing.

Over time, cached data can build up and cause formatting issues on web pages, slowing them down significantly. Regularly emptying your cache is like spring cleaning your smartphonefreeing up space and allowing the browser to work more efficiently again.

If you use Safari, the default browser on iPhones, you can clear the cache by following some simple steps. Starting in iOS 11, this will affect all devices connected to your iCloud account. Heres how to do it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Select Safari from the list of applications. Go to “Clear History and Website Data”. Confirm by selecting “Clear history and data” in the pop-up window.

If you prefer to use ChromGoogle has made the process of clearing the cache very simple. Follow the following steps:

Open the Chrome app. Click on the three dots at the bottom right to open the options menu. Scroll to Settings in the menu bar. Go to “Privacy and Security”. Click “Clear browsing data.” Select the desired date range (for example, “All”). Make sure “Cookies and site data” and “Cached images and files” are selected. Click “Clear browsing data.”

Clearing your browser cache not only speeds up web browsing but can also fix page loading issues And improve site coordination. Additionally, freeing up cache space can help prevent future slowdowns, keeping your smartphone performing longer.