If you find this paper in the car, be careful, it’s a clear message: You are in danger

The in-car envelope method is one of the most used ways to make money. In fact, this allows you to deceive motorists and steal a lot of money from them simply by deceiving them, making fun of them without getting your hands too dirty.

q . cheatedHis nice work because at first glance it doesn’t feel like there is something dangerous to stay away from. Especially today, in times of crisis, people do not know how to earn and start any adventure.

These are the tricks that have been studied at the table. The passenger seat envelope method works as follows: The expert crook managed to open the door without damaging it, but above all unnoticed. Then he places a white or yellow envelope on the seat and waits for the fraudster to arrive. When the owner of the car gets in the car, next to him finds the envelope that was thrown out and opens it.

The envelope on the seat hides a danger

Inside the envelope there is a message in which the scammers write that the envelope on the seat proves it Alarm is not working And that there is a way to solve the problem as soon as possible. To know this remedy, you have to pay. If you fall into the trap, you pay without clearly receiving anything, and it all ends there.

The only thing to do is to lock yourself inside the device, not touch the envelope, and only open it close to Police station or Carabinieri, Finally, file a complaint. All this happened only once or happened mostly in the big cities, as it happened recently in the small towns.

yes It is advised not to open the envelope And read the content directly in the meeting place because scammers generally stop there and wait for a positive response from the person to be scammed.

Another method desired by scammers

this is It’s not the only way scammers have found to make money, There are a second and even a third that allows you to achieve the same satisfactory result without risk.

The The second method involves a plastic bottleIt is installed on the front wheel of the car on the passenger side. This makes a noise as soon as the machine starts up and moves a few metres. The driver stops automatically, exits with the engine running and checks what happened. The victim suddenly finds himself without money and without a car because the scam steals everything together in a split second.