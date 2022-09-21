September 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Stellantis richiama Crysler Voyager 2022.

Stangata Fiat (stellantis), recalling several cars: check if your car is one of them | The danger is high

Karen Hines September 21, 2022 2 min read

Stellantis, the giant with more than 13 vehicle groups including the FIAT FCA, is recalling 508 units of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager (RU) model due to a mechanical issue, but currently only in North America.

More precisely, it is a file Windshield wiper operation problem. Trouble is certainly not one of the most serious, such as those related to Ferrari brake systembut it certainly can Visibility is severely compromised In the event of heavy rain, especially if the problem occurred suddenly, without giving the driver the opportunity to proceed with caution. In fact, there can be progressive signs of a malfunction of one or both wiper arms, or a phase shift in the resting position, but also Sudden failure is possible.

Stellants remember the Crysler Voyager 2022.

Refunds are technical checks that homes require, with the aim of eliminating potential design defects, anomalies or problems arising during vehicle production. Checks and any repairs are completely free and by the Home Help Network.

Obviously calls are optional and No one will come looking for you if you don’t join the campaignAlso, because the time lost to taking the car in for repair or transportation costs are always borne by the car owner.

Why the recall after the sale? Usually because a malfunction is discovered that cannot be foreseen at the design and testing stage because it occurs only after years of use or in strong pressure conditions that have not been explored by testers (in this case, for example, the disproportionate use of windshield wipers in areas that rain have a lot).

See also  To save on purchases, this very inexpensive material is enough to get extraordinary results

Calling Stellantis in North America: Models Affected

The Crysler Pacifica is the other vehicle participating in this official recall.
The Crysler Pacifica is the other vehicle participating in this official recall.

Returning to the specific case of this Stellantis recall, the car owner will need to go to the dealership or an authorized workshop. Here the mechanics will make sure the wiper arm nuts are tightened free. Owner notice letters will be mailed on Friday, September 30, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. The US FCA number for this recall is Z80.

There are 508 Stellantis vehicles included in this recall:

  • 456 units Chrysler Pacifica 2022 Built between November 26, 2021 and December 22, 2021
  • 52 units Chrysler Voyager 2022 Between December 6, 2021 and December 23, 2021

To schedule warranty repairs, Stellantis owners can also contact The Vehicle Safety Hotline of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Please note that this recall is only valid for vehicles sold in the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

If you find this paper in the car, be careful, it’s a clear message: You are in danger

September 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Super easy gate opportunity. There are incredible discounts on tickets for travelers to and from Italy but only for a few days

September 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Revenue Agency Appointments: Here’s How to Book an Appointment

September 20, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

From the 2022 “Statesman” award to a speech at the UN, Draghi’s last trip to the US is prime minister.

September 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Stangata Fiat (stellantis), recalling several cars: check if your car is one of them | The danger is high

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

King Square That Drives Everyone Crazy: Introducing Johnny Thompson

September 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Imagine Luca and Jennifera traveling in time and space – Big Brother VIP

September 21, 2022 Karen Hines