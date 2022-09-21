Stangata Fiat (stellantis), recalling several cars: check if your car is one of them | The danger is high

Stellantis, the giant with more than 13 vehicle groups including the FIAT FCA, is recalling 508 units of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager (RU) model due to a mechanical issue, but currently only in North America.

More precisely, it is a file Windshield wiper operation problem. Trouble is certainly not one of the most serious, such as those related to Ferrari brake systembut it certainly can Visibility is severely compromised In the event of heavy rain, especially if the problem occurred suddenly, without giving the driver the opportunity to proceed with caution. In fact, there can be progressive signs of a malfunction of one or both wiper arms, or a phase shift in the resting position, but also Sudden failure is possible.

Refunds are technical checks that homes require, with the aim of eliminating potential design defects, anomalies or problems arising during vehicle production. Checks and any repairs are completely free and by the Home Help Network.

Obviously calls are optional and No one will come looking for you if you don’t join the campaignAlso, because the time lost to taking the car in for repair or transportation costs are always borne by the car owner.

Why the recall after the sale? Usually because a malfunction is discovered that cannot be foreseen at the design and testing stage because it occurs only after years of use or in strong pressure conditions that have not been explored by testers (in this case, for example, the disproportionate use of windshield wipers in areas that rain have a lot).

Calling Stellantis in North America: Models Affected

Returning to the specific case of this Stellantis recall, the car owner will need to go to the dealership or an authorized workshop. Here the mechanics will make sure the wiper arm nuts are tightened free. Owner notice letters will be mailed on Friday, September 30, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. The US FCA number for this recall is Z80.

There are 508 Stellantis vehicles included in this recall:

456 units Chrysler Pacifica 2022 Built between November 26, 2021 and December 22, 2021

Built between November 26, 2021 and December 22, 2021 52 units Chrysler Voyager 2022 Between December 6, 2021 and December 23, 2021

To schedule warranty repairs, Stellantis owners can also contact The Vehicle Safety Hotline of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Please note that this recall is only valid for vehicles sold in the United States.