Super easy gate opportunity. There are incredible discounts on tickets for travelers to and from Italy but only for a few days

The EasyJet promotion is only valid for a few days and covers 300,000 seats on flights to and from Italy, for use until March 30, 2023.

EasyJet discounts in September: As long as the promotion is active

to extend vacation And departure to autumn destinations there promotion easyJet Active from today until 26th September. Up to 300,000 seats at discounted prices of up to 20% on flights to and fromItalia. Tickets can be used until March 30, 2023, choosing from approximately 220 routes offered by EasyJet. So, perfect flights to take advantage of the fall bridges or for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Ideas abound thanks to a mild climateFallYou can leave already in the next few weeks. For example, to visit Lisbon, starting from Milan Bergamo airport every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday as well as from Milan Malpensa thanks to daily connections.

excellent Autumn destinations Are the European capitals, such as romantic Paris or picturesque Amsterdam, connected respectively by the three airports served by easyJet in Naples, Venice and Milan Malpensa. for extremists from beaches Sandy beaches For those who want to put off the arrival of winter, this is the opportunity to travel to discover exotic Sharm El Sheikh, which can be reached by passengers departing from Venice on up to three flights per week, as well as from Milan Malpensa and Naples. If you want to stay instead ItaliaHere are some ideas about southern Italy that still catches the sun: With easyJet, Catania and Palermo can be reached in about an hour for all passengers departing from Naples and Milan Malpensa.