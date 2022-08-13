Here is Russia’s response to the Commission’s “savings campaign”.

Physical flows of natural gas on the Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany fell to 13 million kilowatt-hours by early Friday afternoon in Europe, according to the British Guardian newspaper. Nord Stream data. This renders irrelevant the famous “save campaign” wanted by the European Commission and which must be implemented above all in Germany.

Flows reached 13 million kWh between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. CET on Friday, down from 14.48 million kWh in the previous hour. Appointments for today and Saturday remain flat at 14.574 million kWh, according to flow data from Nord Stream.

Earlier on Friday, gas flows stabilized on the Nord Stream pipeline, which now sends gas from Russia to Europe at only 20% of its capacity.

Record prices for natural gas in Europe have risen to record levels in recent weeks after Russia said that gas supplies via Nord Stream will fall to only 20% of pipeline capacity, days after Gazprom restarted. The pipeline at the end of July was at 40% capacity after Regular maintenance for 10 days. The Russian explanation for the reduced gas flows to Europe was to send another turbine at a compressor station for overhaul, while the turbines that Canada returned from repairs were not yet finished. are installed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Russia could do little to help repair equipment at Nord Stream pressure stations.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz blamed Russia, saying the turbine was up and running and Germany was ready to ship it. Schulz posed for Reuters next to the turbine while visiting the Siemens Energy site in Mülheim an der Ruhr der, Germany.

“It’s very clear and simple: the turbine is there and it can be delivered, but someone has to say ‘I want to get it,'” Schulz said as reported by Reuters. “It is very easy for Russia to turn off the tap, much more so than it is for Germany in the first place, and for the European Union as a whole , to be able to supply gas for the winter.

Germany and the European Union are preparing for further cuts to Russian gas supplies before winter, even if turbines arrive in Russia.