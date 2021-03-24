Huge container ship blocks Suez Canal – spectacular images

The 400-meter-long container ship blocks one of the world’s most important waterways. Even ten drags could not destroy the Suez Canal again. The pictures show the dangerous condition of the ship.

The wrecked container ship blocked the Suez Canal on Wednesday evening. Ten towers initially tried in vain to free a ship about 400 meters long, one of the world’s most important waterways, from its banking position. Professional service provider GAC corrected earlier information in the afternoon, according to which “Ever Given” was partially re-floated.

Photographs showed how the archaeologists tore the earth and rock from the edge of the canal with the bow of the ship. Oil prices also rose by about six percent due to the crash. According to an insider, work should continue at night, as long as the weather permits.

The 224,000 tonne and 59 meter wide cargo ship is one of the largest container vessels in the world. According to the Port Authority, he was unable to maneuver in the sandstorm in the strong winds, which lost course and ran near the port city of Suez. Ships were crowded in both directions.

“Like closing a motorway completely”

The German Ship Owners’ Association warned of the consequences of a long siege. “It’s like shutting down a big German autophone completely. It will take longer, and the consequences will be obvious,” a spokesman said. Even after the siege of the Suez Canal, ports are likely to face another concentration. Then all the cargo ships will come to check at the same time.

According to experts and shipping circles, Japanese owner Shoi Kishen and insurers are likely to face millions of claims. Insurance broker McGill and Partners’ marine manager David Smith said, “Everything will fall back on board.” According to two locals, “Ever Given” is insured with Japanese companies.

The cargo ship “Ever Given” is stranded in the Suez Canal: Internet site Weselfinder shows several tugboats next to a large container ship. (Source: Screenshot / Weselfinder.com)

In industry circles, the amount of insurance for damage to hulls and machinery was talked about to 100 to 140 million. In addition, the owners of the stored vessels will claim compensation. One lawyer, who declined to be named, said: “This could be the biggest disaster for a container ship. It was not a bang.” No comment from Shoi Kisan.

Twelve percent of global cargo volume and 30 percent of container volume flows through the Suez Canal. According to the Canal Authority, nearly 19,000 ships crossed the waterway last year, generating an average of 52 ships a day.

The alternative route around the southern tip of Africa is a week. As for Egypt, the channel is a major source of hard currency: by 2020 the total was $ 5.6 billion.