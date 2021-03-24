Global Corona: Vaccine – EU tightens export rules for politics

Exports of deficient corona vaccines from the EU should be very strictly controlled and, if necessary, stopped frequently. The European Commission decided on Wednesday. To this end, export restrictions introduced in early February have been expanded. Vaccines can be discontinued if the new criteria are not maintained in proportion and reciprocity. There should be no general export restrictions. Exports to developing countries should not be hampered.

Ursula van der Leyen, chairman of the EU, stressed that the EU is open to exports. But EU countries were in the third wave of epidemics, and not all manufacturing companies delivered to the EU as per their agreement. “We must ensure quick and adequate deliveries to EU citizens. It is calculated every day.”

“It is not our intention to stop things,” EU officials said. The expanded EU mechanism now has a “justice approach”. In the view of the Commission, the meaning of the reciprocal policy is that the recipient’s country also allows the export of vaccines or components. The ratio aims to question whether the recipient’s country already has a better epidemic status and a higher vaccination rate.

By these criteria, the UK in particular may be at the center of regulation. According to the EU Commission, no vaccine has arrived from the country into the EU, and the vaccination rate is higher than in EU countries. But Britain hopes the Astra Geneca vaccine will be delivered from a plant in the Netherlands.

From February 1, the vaccine must be registered and approved for export from the EU to several countries. However, 17 partner countries, including Israel and Switzerland, were excluded from the coverage – these exceptions have now been removed. Only 92 poor countries should be excluded from the World Health Organization’s Kovacs mechanism.

According to the Commission, 380 applications have so far been approved to provide about 43 million doses of corona vaccine to 33 countries. Only one application was rejected – Italy stopped exporting the Astra Geneca vaccine 250,000 doses to Australia. The main recipient was Great Britain, where 10.9 million cans went. Then came Canada (6.6 million), Japan (5.4 million), and Mexico (4.4 million).

The 29 million dose Astra-Geneca vaccine is stored unused in Italy

Vaccine maker Astra Geneca is stockpiling 29 million doses of corona vaccine for export to the UK in Italy. A related report in an Italian newspaper Print Confirmed to the German press on Wednesday in Brussels. This invention will explode because Astra Geneca has lagged far behind in delivering to the EU. Instead of 220 million cans, the company plans to deliver only 100 million to EU countries by the middle of this year.

Print The warehouse, which has 29 million vaccine volumes, was discovered in Catalan, an Italian bottle company in Anagni. According to the DPA, the vaccine was manufactured at the Dutch factory Holix in Leiden and later bottled in Italy.

Kurz warns of a “split within the EU” in vaccine distribution

Austrian President Sebastian Kurz continues to push for change in vaccine supply in Europe. If there is no solution by then, he will bring the issue to the attention of his EU colleagues on Thursday, the Conservative government leader said. The world. As European Secretary of State Michael Roth (SPD) made clear earlier Tuesday, Germany is opposed to the redistribution of vaccines in the EU, which has been called by Austria and other countries.

Not all EU countries were supplied with cans at the same time and according to population ratio, but according to the order scale, Kurs argued. “But the gap within the EU in terms of vaccine protection for the population continues to widen, so we can have no interest in creating second-rate EU member states,” he said. The world.

Roth pointed out that Austria and some other states have not eliminated the vaccines they deserve based on their population size. These levels were provided to other EU countries. There is no reason to change the distribution procedure. Bulgaria, Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic joined in Austria’s complaint.

Sign up here for the free Austria newsletter.

Britain plans to vaccinate children from August

The UK plans to start vaccinating children in August. The newspaper writes that this emerges from the government’s initial plans Telegraph. This is said to be several months earlier than expected, citing two people involved in the projects. According to the report, the results of a study conducted by Oxford University in collaboration with Astra Geneca with 300 test subjects for six to 17-year-olds should be available in June or July.

Mallorca covers the interiors of restaurants

Germany is debating why it is now easier to go on vacation in Mallorca, but German hotels should be closed to tourists as the islands tighten its corona operations. A statement from Mallorca newspaper According to the regional government, it wants to close the interiors of recently reopened cafes, restaurants and pubs. The move is expected to take effect this week.

The number of new infections per 100,000 citizens in seven days in the Balearic Islands of Mallorca rose to 26.45 on Monday evening, according to the Ministry of Health in Madrid. The seven-day event last week was less than 20. Compared to Germany, this is still a relatively low value.

According to officials, about 8,000 foreigners were checked in at the island’s airport over the weekend, most of them Germans. A negative PCR test not later than 72 hours after admission should be given. A total of 121 passengers who had discrepancies in the entry form were subjected to a second check. The newspaper wrote that none of them were positive. According to the new corona resolutions of the federal states and the federal government, holiday makers returning from Mallorca must be tested before the flight departs.

The US company has expressed concern over Astra-Geneca research data

Astra Geneca threatens new difficulties with its Govt-19 vaccine. After the pharmaceutical company released positive efficacy data on the vaccine from its major US study, an American company expressed concern about it. The National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIIIT), led by American pathologist Anthony Fucci, says the summary of performance information is incomplete. This was pointed out by an independent panel to oversee the study. The company should now review the data in conjunction with the committee.

According to the NIAIT, the board of directors may have contained outdated information from the Astra Geneca study, which has raised concerns that it may have provided an incomplete view of performance data. We need to ensure that the most accurate and most up-to-date data set in performance is obtained as soon as possible. No initial comment was received from Astra Geneca. The vaccine, which has a 79 percent protection against Govt-19, is more effective than previously determined, and does not lead to an increased risk of thrombosis, according to the study results released Monday.

NIAID’s concerns now raise the question of whether the pharmaceutical company, as planned, can submit an application for emergency approval for the vaccine in the United States in the coming weeks. In Germany and other European countries, vaccinations with AstraGeneca were suspended last week. In the meantime, however, they have been relaunched. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have spoken out in support of vaccination.

Denmark wants to relax further after Easter

Denmark wants to further ease corona restrictions after Easter. The government has announced that hairdressers, healthcare facilities and other service providers will be able to reopen from April 6. According to the plan agreed with the parliament, more students will have to go back to school from next month. Many of the planned relaxations are tied to so-called corona passports, which show whether the owner has been vaccinated, has had the infection overcome, or tested negative within 72 hours.