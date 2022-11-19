Latest political news. PT, Assembly yes to Letha proposal: Primaries on February 19. Bonacini towards candidacy

2:53 p.m

Pd: Legislature approves amendment of law proposed by Letta

The House Democrats approved the amendment requested by the Secretary with 553 votes in favor, 21 against, and 36 abstentions. Enrico Letta To launch a constituency congress aimed at “opening up” the party. The document was passed with an absolute majority.

A recognized document, individual citizens and members of other parties or movements acquire the “status of party members” during the process of the Constituent Congress. While both will participate in the first phase of congressional voting (one that ends with a vote on candidates by February 12, from which two contenders will emerge in the primaries, Ed), and “when submitting or signing nominations for Congress,” by January 27. All will be governed by “Regulations of Congress,” which will in any case provide “verification for the payment of registration fees.”

The first appointment in the new phase is next Thursday’s leadership, when the national leadership will appoint a national organizing committee “composed of members and non-members” of the Democratic Party. The first phase of the constituency process should be completed by January 22, 2023, with the approval of the “Statement of Values ​​and Principles, Convening of the National Legislative Congress and approval by the National Assembly Constituency of the Terms of Reference for the Congress”. . Applications must be submitted to the National Secretariat by 27 January 2023 and “subscriptions” must also be submitted “electronically”. “The next process will be divided into two phases: first, ending by 12 February 2023, political-plan platforms are discussed with members’ votes on the nominations for National Secretary; second, primaries are called between the first two candidates who received the highest number of votes among those registered in the first phase».

Primaries will be held by February 19, 2023 to coincide with regional elections. The first session of the new National Assembly is expected to be held by next week.