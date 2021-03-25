German invasion of Greece and Yugoslavia 80 years ago

AThe Greens initiative is taking place today Bundestack A discussion took place on a historic anniversary. It is about the German invasion of Greece on April 6, 1941, almost eighty years ago. The future ruling party is approaching the opportunity to introduce a resolution that Germany should treat the crimes committed during the occupation differently. Way. Claudia Roth, Vice President of the Parliamentary Committee on Eastern European Policy, Bundestag Vice President, and Manuel Sarrazin are primarily responsible for the application. Many famous Greens have joined the effort, including Cem Astemir and Jன்rgen Trittin.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

The application contains a lot of accurate and important information. German crimes are named: Deportation Jews Salonikis du Auschwitz, where almost everyone perished. Massacres and hostage shootings. Compulsory debt was squeezed out of the country, which, in addition to human destruction, devastated Greece economically. The Greens also make it clear that they, like all current and previous federal governments, are refusing to pay compensation to Greece.

Yugoslavia also invaded that day

The movement acknowledges the fact that the question of compensation and compensation has not yet been resolved for Greece “should not be equated with recognition of Greek conditions and claims”. But Germany must intensify its efforts at other levels in line with its own historical responsibility – among other things, by focusing more on Greece in the future on the “Federal Government and the Bundestag Memorial Calendar”.

No one can raise legitimate objections to this – yet the application is liable GreensHe wants to dedicate himself to remembering himself, something memorable, a fragmentary character. It begins with the first sentence: “On April 6, 1941, Vermachch invaded Greece.” This statement is not false, but its incompleteness is false. This is because Verm பிரச்சs’ campaign with its Hungarian and Bulgarian allies on that day was directed simultaneously against two countries: except Greece, which had been attacked by Italy the previous year and waged a fierce defensive war, which took place on April 6, 1941, occupying and crushing Yugoslavia. It is not only mentioned in use – as the war against Yugoslavia took place at another time or on another continent.

For the attackers, the fighting in Greece and Yugoslavia eight decades ago was part of a similar campaign. In (insufficient) memory, it is now partitioned. The Greens’ movement says the wider German public is “less aware of the German crimes committed in Greece during World War II.” Probably so. But a wider German public – including the Greens’ parliamentary committee on the matter – is even less aware of the crimes committed by Wehmach, the Gestapo, the SS and their paramilitaries between 1941 and 1944 in Yugoslavia and especially in Serbia. These are Massacre Like being in the blind spot of German memory politics.

Memory of German politicians in Greece

As for Greece, despite all its shortcomings, the country has a tradition of visiting German high-ranking politicians decades ago to the sites of Nazi crimes. Federal President Richard von Weissker and the Foreign Minister visited Hans-Dietrich Kensher In 1987 they shared the Kaisariyani execution site in Athens, where by 1944 hundreds of Greeks had been executed. Weissocker’s speech made an appearance at the time, as contemporary witnesses confirm.