His eyes are on seats in Rome

Seats of Corporate Offices –
State President
Sergio Mattarella
expected
Palermo
At the same time the
Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Roman High School will walk through the doors of Mameli. President of the Senate
Maria Elisabetta Casellatti
Rather it is a
power
(Via November IV at around 12 o’clock at the polling station set up at Municipal Nursery School). He chose the Lucanian capital, taking advantage of a rule that allowed candidates to contest elections even if they lived elsewhere. Speaker of the House
Roberto Figo
(not reappointed by the M5s for a two-term term) will vote in his city,
Naples
At Della Valle Institute in Posillipo.
Many leaders will vote in the capital –
to
Silvio Berlusconi
That’s the seat
Milanese via Rovaniemi
While the blue coordinator
Antonio Tajani
will travel up to
Fugee
. The Lombard capital is their voting city
Matteo Salvini
And
Maurizio Lupi
. He lives and votes
in Rome
Rather the head of the FdI
Georgia Meloney
, at 11 Vittorio Bachelet goes to the school seat. Vote for Secretary of the Roman Democratic Party
Enrico Letta
: Neighborhood is
Testacio
In the morning, at around 9.30 am, nominations are made at the polling station set up in De Amicis / Cattaneo. Allies of the Italian Left and Green parties,
Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli
Instead, they vote respectively
At Foligno and Ostia
.
Naples
Instead it is the city where the health minister and Liu’s head are voted
Roberto Speranza
(Sokkao District). will vote in
Capital
Further
Emma Bonino
when
Benedetto della Vedova
in Milan and Riccardo Maggi in Turin. Further
Calenda and Renzi
They are divided: the seat in the capital for the leading figure of the election campaign, which will be voted on by the Tuscan senator while in Florence, who will travel to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s funeral.
Giuseppe Conte
Chairman
of the M5s
Go to a history teacher
In the center is Roman High School
: Virgil via Giulia. Finally, the president of Italexit,
Gianluigi Paragon
expected
in Milan
.
Place where parties await decision –
Once the right to vote is exercised, leaders and parties have a long wait: the polls close
23
And the first results will come overnight. Most parties have organized a headquarters to wait for the data and provide comments and interviews to the media. From 10pm the Democratic Party opens the doors of the Nazarene’s national headquarters, while the Italian Left and Greens wait for the election results at its Roman headquarters via Santa Caterina da Siena 46 at the Literary Cafe via Ostiense and Beau Europa. , starting at 8 p.m. Naples, on the other hand, was the headquarters of Luigi di Maio’s civic engagement. The Cinquestelle also chose the movement’s headquarters via Campo Marzio. Fratelli d’Italia will set up a press room following the countdown at the “Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel” in Rome. Nominations for the League are at the historic party offices on Via Bellario in Milan. Always a hotel and always in Rome, but this time via Cavour, the choice of Action-Italia Viva selection committee.
