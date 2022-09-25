His eyes are on seats in Rome

Seats of Corporate Offices –

State President

Sergio Mattarella

expected

Palermo

At the same time the

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Roman High School will walk through the doors of Mameli. President of the Senate

Maria Elisabetta Casellatti

Rather it is a

power

(Via November IV at around 12 o’clock at the polling station set up at Municipal Nursery School). He chose the Lucanian capital, taking advantage of a rule that allowed candidates to contest elections even if they lived elsewhere. Speaker of the House

Roberto Figo

(not reappointed by the M5s for a two-term term) will vote in his city,

Naples

At Della Valle Institute in Posillipo.

Many leaders will vote in the capital –

to

Silvio Berlusconi

That’s the seat

Milanese via Rovaniemi

While the blue coordinator

Antonio Tajani

will travel up to

Fugee

. The Lombard capital is their voting city

Matteo Salvini

And

Maurizio Lupi

. He lives and votes

in Rome

Rather the head of the FdI

Georgia Meloney

, at 11 Vittorio Bachelet goes to the school seat. Vote for Secretary of the Roman Democratic Party

Enrico Letta

: Neighborhood is

Testacio

In the morning, at around 9.30 am, nominations are made at the polling station set up in De Amicis / Cattaneo. Allies of the Italian Left and Green parties,

Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli

Instead, they vote respectively

At Foligno and Ostia

.

Naples

Instead it is the city where the health minister and Liu’s head are voted

Roberto Speranza

(Sokkao District). will vote in

Capital

Further

Emma Bonino

when

Benedetto della Vedova

in Milan and Riccardo Maggi in Turin. Further

Calenda and Renzi

They are divided: the seat in the capital for the leading figure of the election campaign, which will be voted on by the Tuscan senator while in Florence, who will travel to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s funeral.

Giuseppe Conte

Chairman

of the M5s

Go to a history teacher

In the center is Roman High School

: Virgil via Giulia. Finally, the president of Italexit,

Gianluigi Paragon

expected

in Milan

.

Place where parties await decision –

Once the right to vote is exercised, leaders and parties have a long wait: the polls close

23

And the first results will come overnight. Most parties have organized a headquarters to wait for the data and provide comments and interviews to the media. From 10pm the Democratic Party opens the doors of the Nazarene’s national headquarters, while the Italian Left and Greens wait for the election results at its Roman headquarters via Santa Caterina da Siena 46 at the Literary Cafe via Ostiense and Beau Europa. , starting at 8 p.m. Naples, on the other hand, was the headquarters of Luigi di Maio’s civic engagement. The Cinquestelle also chose the movement’s headquarters via Campo Marzio. Fratelli d’Italia will set up a press room following the countdown at the “Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel” in Rome. Nominations for the League are at the historic party offices on Via Bellario in Milan. Always a hotel and always in Rome, but this time via Cavour, the choice of Action-Italia Viva selection committee.