In the second win, the USA defeated Canada in three sets

They are America Take another hit Group C of the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Cup. Defeat Canada’s national team 3-0 (25-19, 26).-24, 25-15). The Olympic champions managed all three sets well to clinch their second win of this World Cup in the rarest of occasions. They return to action against Bulgaria on Thursday at 19.00.

Competition – The first set was evenly poised, and the start favored the Canadians. Then came the American comeback, which proved responsive and especially accelerated in the final part of the set, leading 22-17. The first effective set ball is sealed by Robinson.

The second half starts with an even pace between the two teams. Best game at 6-6, the USA signed overtaking and extra time with a free American scoring a point thanks to a great save from Wong-Orantes. A perfectly balanced continuation, you get up to 24: Then the US national team ends with two consecutive points from Franti, who signs first an ace and then the first set point.

Even the third America They control the competition. So many mistakes by the Canadians, especially on defense, that they found themselves down five points at halftime, 12-7. Difficult to recover from, Coach Crawley’s girls quickly advanced to match point and scored at the first opportunity. The Olympic champions finished the match in three sets.