USA, Italy second at World Butchery Championships: Three golds and one bronze in Sacramento

With three gold and one bronze, Italy is second on the World Butchery Championships medal list. The return from the USA, where the Butcher World Championship was held, is positive for the Italian team, which receives important confirmations and returns home with 4 medals. Only Germany fared better. Italy was followed by countries with very strong meat traditions, such as Ireland, Great Britain and France. Italy won 3 gold medals for “Best Lamb Product”, “Best Poultry Product” and “Best Boning Technique”, an award, the latter, won by our Sicilian butcher Gianni Giardina from Canicattì. Bronze medal for Claudio Fitone for the Young Butcher category. The 2022 World Butchery Championship, now in its eighth edition, took place in Sacramento, the capital of California. 13 countries from all over the world participated in this competition.

“The important result obtained in this competition confirms that Italy is a place where the best butchers, talented and skilled artisans are born and excel in front of international audiences and juries – explains Orlando Di Mario, butcher of Sermonetta and head of the Italian national butchers. – This result is the national level of the entire division. I strongly believe that will contribute to growth. I remember how a trained butcher is crucial to the entire gastronomic supply chain. If a butcher does a good job, the results can be seen across the board: from the family kitchen to the starred restaurant. Having a skilled butcher is key to ethical and responsible meat consumption. allows,” concludes Di Mario. “The role of the butcher is being reborn worldwide, and Italy is no exception: today Italian butchers They create the menus together with the chefs, they have skills in terms of wines, they have different experiences in all the fronts of gastronomy. : From oil to balsamic vinegar traverses the world of cheeses and bread making. A modern butcher is a gastronome taut court, if it was not so during this fierce competition with other countries, we would not have received all these medals”, says Francesco Camaza, Apulian butcher and captain of the national team.