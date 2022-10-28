October 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here is a collection of key scams: So thieves steal us on the street

Here is a collection of key scams: So thieves steal us on the street

Lorelei Reese October 28, 2022 2 min read

Criminals are constantly looking for new ways to defraud people, and old people are the ones who end up in the network. The police’s obligation to subdue those responsible for such frauds are often genuine organized gangs to plan and carry out fraud at the expense of citizens. stripping news For more than thirty years, it has been in the service of citizens to expose anyone behind these illegal and irregular operations, and in recent days a new type of Negativesreported by viewers, who reported the formulation of a new method of cheating.

It is defined as “A bunch of fraud keys“And its mechanism is also very simple. The criminals pretend to have found a set of keys on the ground, and with this ploy, they manage to distract the chosen victim while, perhaps, he finds himself in his car. Female victims are preferred in this type of scam: in fact, they are Using the trick to make an accomplice, quickly, takes the bag placed inside the car.Although it may seem a simple and ineffective scam, in fact, the police have shown to have an excellent success rate, in addition to targeting women, criminals focus their attention on the elderly, who are Less vigilant reflexes and easier to steal.

Specifically to show and warn viewers, the Canale5 satirical show decided to repeat the scenes using some actors who imitated the scam. The goal is to show the public what happens when you end up being a victim of such fraud so you can identify it and take the necessary precautions. ‘Collection of key scams’ is added to a file sheet of paper or the jacket, two other well-known scams that allow easy robbery for victims.

See also  Luisa Ranieri, the sad revelation years later: 'I was in 10 years...'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Gorgeous California mansion with colorful colors and fun details

October 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Movies to watch in cinemas this weekend: Amsterdam and Rob Alducci

October 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“You’re good, but that mole on your face…” – Libero Quotidiano

October 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Covid, Govt cancels daily bulletin, saves no-vacs doctors Mattarella’s warning: “The virus is not defeated, we still need responsibility”

October 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Vegetarian cooking, what a passion. The offer in catering is increasing, and the savory outweighs the sweet in choices

October 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here is a collection of key scams: So thieves steal us on the street

October 28, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Europe’s darkest city, is the impact of the energy crisis – space and astronomy

October 28, 2022 Karen Hines