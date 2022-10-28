Gorgeous California mansion with colorful colors and fun details

house in california, and so West Coast From the United States, more precisely in Orange County (Between Los Angeles and San Diego), an area that attracts more and more people from all over the country who want to live in the sun and in the ocean beach. In an exclusive area, this Mediterranean-inspired home built in the 1940s is owned by a medical couple with children. interior designer Esther Lundstromat the head of his studio Landstrom InteriorsHe created a fun and dynamic home for this family.

In addition to focusing on functionality, the idea was to find the best way to create spaces where you can relax on one side and play on the other. in the air complicated It’s warm At the same time. One of the solutions that Esther Lundstrom decided to adopt was a solution Combine different textures To strengthen the visual impact through materiality. Different types of leather, velvet, and wood are mixed with concrete, carpets, and fabrics in the different living spaces.

Photo by Elizabeth Nielsen

High-impact visual effects thanks to designer lights

The house is dominated by black, white, amber and sienna elements. In the living room, lively touches are added by accessories such as pillows and artwork above the sofa. For the master bedroom, the goal was to create a Quiet retreat Using different shades of blue. The high ceilings create a feeling of spaciousness and allow plenty of natural light into the house, which is furnished with pieces of Pierre Jeanneret, One Kings Lane, West Elm, CB2, Lulu & Georgia, Crate & Barrel, Lemio AC and Anthropology, Among other things.

Family loves board games and entertaining friends, so Esther Lundstrom designed the main living space with these activities in mind. A bar and pool table are part of this entertainment area. During the two years of the project, it was the owners’ taste for color and respect for the original architecture that guided the creative concept of Ester Lundstrom. The result is a home with a wonderful personality that conveys joy and allows every member of the family to grow and feel comfortable in an elegant environment. The Mediterranean Sea full of magic.

The article was published on Spainadapted from Paola Corazza.