April 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"He'll be ready for Roland Garros, he's the best player ever" - OA Sport

“He’ll be ready for Roland Garros, he’s the best player ever” – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt April 17, 2022 1 min read

Novak Djokovic must work towards Roland Garros’ goal. The Serbian will be at the beginningATP250 from Belgrade To continue his preparations, after his elimination in the second round of the Monte Carlo Championship at the hands of the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich FokinaWho suddenly reached the World Cup finals Master1000 on the red clay of the emirate.

In this context, the Knoll technician, Goran IvanisevicShe explained some aspects in an interview with Ubitennis:Novak wasn’t feeling well before the tournament, he was sick and couldn’t be 100%. Also, he could not play due to not being vaccinated in the United States. It’s been a tough situation mentally, but he’s going to Roland Garros in five/six weeks, face two championships and be ready.Ivanisevic considerations.

From this point of view, Djokovic’s options are fully understood by Ivanisevic: “He is the best player in tennis history. Always look for ways to work around and overcome problems. He also agrees with his ideas and is fully respected. He’s among the few who say what he’s thinking, I hope this pandemic ends and he can play all the championshipsThe former Croatian tennis player concluded.

Photo: La Presse

See also  Electric car hub billion pounds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Super Mane, Liverpool in the FA Cup Final

April 17, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Janet Haig Doystad has been forced into 3 jobs in Rio. Team Competition Results – OA Sport

April 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

King of Billie Jean’s Cup – Giorgi Relentless, France Co 3-0: Defeat Tan 6-2, 6-0 and go to the finals.

April 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

The twenty-seven-year-old went missing in Angona and was hired for medium research

April 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The green light from the government in the fourth step to deduct bills

April 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

A very sober star | GQ Italy

April 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Hubble discovered a primordial black hole; It is more than 13 billion years old, an exciting discovery

April 17, 2022 Karen Hines