“He’ll be ready for Roland Garros, he’s the best player ever” – OA Sport

Novak Djokovic must work towards Roland Garros’ goal. The Serbian will be at the beginningATP250 from Belgrade To continue his preparations, after his elimination in the second round of the Monte Carlo Championship at the hands of the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich FokinaWho suddenly reached the World Cup finals Master1000 on the red clay of the emirate.

In this context, the Knoll technician, Goran IvanisevicShe explained some aspects in an interview with Ubitennis:Novak wasn’t feeling well before the tournament, he was sick and couldn’t be 100%. Also, he could not play due to not being vaccinated in the United States. It’s been a tough situation mentally, but he’s going to Roland Garros in five/six weeks, face two championships and be ready.Ivanisevic considerations.

From this point of view, Djokovic’s options are fully understood by Ivanisevic: “He is the best player in tennis history. Always look for ways to work around and overcome problems. He also agrees with his ideas and is fully respected. He’s among the few who say what he’s thinking, I hope this pandemic ends and he can play all the championshipsThe former Croatian tennis player concluded.

Photo: La Presse