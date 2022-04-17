Super Mane, Liverpool in the FA Cup Final

Manchester City – Liverpool 2-3, match report and stats

The London game starts downhill for Liverpool, who scored the goal after only 9 minutes of play: it French Konatea former RB Leipzig defender with little use in the league, for his header over Robertson’s corner; StevenThe USA goalkeeper, Ederson’s favorite today, was beaten up. Guardiola’s goalkeeper becomes the passive champion of the Reds’ doubling, in 17 minutes: the American goalkeeper often dribbles with the ball at his feet, so Mane steals it from him to put it on the net. Near the end of the first half, the Senegalese from Liverpool scored the hits again, this time with a right-footed shot, with a pass from Thiago Alcantara at the end of a fine formulation. He goes to rest with Klopp’s formation until he leads 3-0. In the changing rooms, Guardiola takes care of the boys, who return to the field more focused: in the 47th minute Grealish shortens the distance to the city, after an idea by Gabriel Jesus. At 57′ Fernandinho, the Manchester captain, risks being sent off because of Mane’s slip: Referee consults Oliver Farr and then only takes out the yellow card. In the 91st minute, City realizes its impact by finding the second goal with Bernardo Silva, after a hint of Mahrez’s oath: On Guardiola’s face he seems to read the disappointment of the short time still available. Pep’s boys are looking for a super equalizer: in the 93rd minute, Alisson saved from Sterling’s finale and pushed away Manchester City’s last hopes. Liverpool won 3-2 and qualified for the FA Cup Final on May 14 at Wembley. In the final chapter of the FA Cup, the Reds will face the winner of the second semi-final, which takes place tomorrow afternoon between Chelsea and Crystal Palace, also at the magnificent London Stadium.