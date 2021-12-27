Ewan McGregor Loves Moto Guzzi: Obi-Wan – Mondo Moto

Many well-known film and sports faces cultivate their passion for sports cars, bragging about dream collections and garages overflowing with cars that few can afford. However, not everyone has a passion for just four wheels: there are also those who love Ewan McGregorHe especially loves the motorcycle world. The Scottish actor known to have given his face to Obi-Wan Kenobi multiple times in Star Wars as well as being the protagonist in several films including Cult Trainspotting, has a great passion for the two-wheeled world and especially for Guzzi motorcycles. It is one of the models Mandelo El Lario’s house The first two-wheeled bike the famous face of the big screen got into the saddle.

in particular is Moto Guzzi V7 Sport from 1972, a very popular café racer in the 1970s which McGregor bought as a young man by spending all his savings. It was a used model that first occupied his garage and is still on display, particularly meticulously restored. However, the Moto Guzzi list is long: in their Los Angeles garage there is also space for a 2002 V11 Le Mans Tenni, a Guzzi drift half intended for Italian champion Omobono Tenni but also 2000 V11 Sport, a model powered by the iconic V-Twin in a transverse position for the Italian brand. Another Guzzi that McGregor jealously guards is the 1974 Eldorado, the signature motorcycle used by the LAPD, also available in a street version. The Scotsman’s passion has been so closely associated with the Italian brand, that it became their testament at the launch of the California 1400 in 2013 and again in 2019 for the new brand. Moto Guzzi V85TT.

In addition to a great passion for Mandello al Lario models, Ewan McGregor also loves other bikes. In addition to the various samples already mentioned, he divided his collection between the United States and London: among the main models we find two indian larry chopper, including one bought at auction in 2012 and customized by well-known Indian tuner Larry, who passed away in 2004, as well as several BMWs he uses on long trips with actor Charlie Borman, including the R1150GS and R1200GS . McGregor also included some UK-made classics in his garage like the 1956 Sunbeam S7 or the 1952 Bantam D1 BSA. A few years ago the Scottish actor also owned a 1980 Honda Goldwing, which was auctioned as new.