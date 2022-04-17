Napoli applaud Mourinho: what a tribute to Maradona in a mural in the Spanish neighbourhoods – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma Calcio – Interviews, photos and video

For the first time, Jose Mourinho The Diego Armando Maradona stadium. tomorrow night Naples And Rome They will compete for three points very important to their goals in the so-called “Derby del Sol”. In the afternoon, the Giallorossi arrived from the capital, and then made an obligatory stop at what became a real place of worship. Mourinho, Together with goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos, Giovanni Data Analyst sera, Team Manager Valerio hinges and CFOO Maurizio Lombard, Visit Spanish neighborhoods to pay tribute to him Diego Armando Maradona. Right under the fresco where every day hundreds of people, even from all over the world, stop to dedicate an idea or leave something symbolic to the Argentine legend.

was a team coach Rome Deposited a bouquet of flowers, then put the sign of the cross, to the applause of the fans Naples Who thanked Special One for this gesture. “Mr. Great”, they told him. Before leaving the Spanish Quarter Mourinho He almost gathers in silence to see what a true sanctuary is, letting go of the winds and the atmosphere of dedicating the city to its idol. Also last year, marking Naples-Rome, Bruno accounts visited mural Maradona , The opponent of so many fights on the field that he was also asked to leave the Giallorossi to play with him in the blue.