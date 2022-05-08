He was injured by his son three years ago

The son may not be the main suspect in the crime, but he was taken to the police station for further questioning. Meanwhile, the forensic police are completing their investigations, and investigators have heard various testimonies and visited cameras fitted in the area. The coroner said the crime may have taken place just hours before the body was found.

“Currently – Udine’s state attorney Massimo Lea explained – nothing crystallized: we are continuing investigations, we are not moving towards a solution. We are examining multiple elements that do not coincide in one direction. That should have happened in the early hours of the morning, “he said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s ex-partner explained that her son “called me in frustration. He repeated to me: ‘Dad, they killed my mom.’ At that moment I ran and saw what I saw in the apartment: everything turned upside down. With clear traces of fighting, Loretta was found lifeless in a bedroom where there were signs of struggle. Everything was in disarray.