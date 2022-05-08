Volvo XC40 Recharge, USA – Call back to Auto World

More than 5,300 models Volvo XC40 Recharge Have been recalled to the United States. The Swedish company actually found a potential problem with wiring on the left wheel arch: due to this shortcoming, water can enter the wiring and reach it. Accelerator pedal. If this happens, the water can cause corrosion in the inner perimeter of the bicycle, resulting in altered input sent to the bicycle. The recall affects battery-powered SUVs manufactured between 8 September 2020 and 13 August 2021.

As Volvo points out, owners of recalled models may accidentally accelerate, not increase speed, not control the car or start the car. The Swedish carmaker added that there is one thing that can be done about this potential problem Integrated security function Acceleration is activated when false signals are received, thus ensuring the ability to control the SUV. According to Carscoops, Volvo was first alerted to the possibility of a problem in the first quarter of this year when it began to receive reports of a number of problems related to accelerator pedal behavior. According to Volvo Will study All copies were recalled and defective wiring will be replaced where needed, at no cost to the owners.