Harry does not meet King Charles “not even for 5 minutes”: and so the peace disappears

Prince Harry at St. Paul’s Cathedral (the same cathedral where his parents, Charles and Diana, married), to attend a Thanksgiving event marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Hundreds of meters away, a smiling King Charles is hosting the first party of the summer in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. Harry will leave London today (for Nigeria, where he will meet his wife, Meghan) and will not have met his father: not even five minutes face to face, to talk to him, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since February. The palace told him that the king was very busy with his schedule and had no space to receive him.

Thus, another chapter of the dispute within the British royal family took place before the eyes of the subjects. King Charles is too busy with his obligations to see and meet his son who has chosen to leave “the Company”, the family business, in order to follow his American wife across the Atlantic. He spent the afternoon yesterday at the gates of the Royal Palace with his wife Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. The king, who is being treated for an unspecified cancer, took off his black hat to listen to the national anthem, to which the audience applauded loudly at the end. Then he went down the stairs and mingled with the guests. Today, the King will visit the British Army Engineering School in southern England: another commitment on his public agenda which he resumed on April 30, after canceling his activities for three months after falling ill. This appointment comes before another appointment of a military nature again, which will take place on May 13, when he will transfer the position of Colonel-in-Chief of the Air Force to his eldest son and heir to the throne, Prince William, at the aviation center in Middle Wallop, in the county of Hampshire.

The malicious people point out that the announcement of this new honor bestowed on his eldest son was made just minutes after the Palace announced that Charles had no time for Harry. What is certain is that what highlights the distance between father and son is the fact that among the prominent figures present at the Invictus Games service was Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother. Harry is not expected to see his brother, who attended a party at Windsor Castle yesterday, during the few hours he will stay in London. William continues to balance work and caring for his three children while his wife, Kate, undergoes cancer preventive chemotherapy and recovers from major abdominal surgery in January. Harry, after countless attacks, is still very far from the royal family.