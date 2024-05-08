AMP-Lvmh is entering the world of entertainment and will produce film and television content in the United States



Bernard Arnault (courtesy Lvmh)



To his mouth Getting close to Hollywood. Luxurious giant Bernard Arnault Enters the world of entertainment in cooperation with Superconnector Studios. The French group’s goal will be to create customized film, television and audio productions for more than 75 luxury brands through the platform. 22 Montaigne’s Entertainmentsnamed as a reminder of the address of LVMH’s headquarters in Paris.

The project was reported exclusively by the American website Delivery time It was later confirmed by the group through a press release from the co-founders of Superconnector Studios, Jay Goodman H John KaplanHe will work with the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors For his mouth North America, Aneesh MalwaniAnd with Antoine ArnaultLvmh Image & Environment, to identify the right partners for each individual project, including producers, studios, talent agencies, management companies, artists and distributors around the world.

LVMH will participate in the development, production and financing of these entertainment projects, which will include fashion houses with a rich historical heritage such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Loro Piana, Berluti, Givenchy, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Bulgarian, Tiffany & Co., Moet Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Champagne, Ruinart, Sephora H Cheap. The launch of 22 Montaigne Entertainment will add to the brands’ existing marketing activities, including advertising, partnerships, brand sponsorships, integrations and product placement.

“We are pleased to formalize our approach to promoting our brands across entertainment formats by creating 22 Montaigne Entertainment, which integrates direct engagement activities from our fashion houses,” Melwani said. “At LVMH, we consider every brand to be a house of stories. We believe these stories are meant to be experienced, not just told, and our goal is to let consumers experience them. With the strength of the LVMH Group and the expertise of Superconnector Studios, we expect that 22 Montaigne Entertainment will allow more houses to authentically engage with their audiences through high-quality productions.

This is a step that confirms the interest in the world of small and large screens that has already emerged in recent months from another global giant of luxury goods. Last August, in fact, even the French businessman François-Henri Pinaultnumber one of the cluster dry To which brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga H Alexander McQueenacquired a majority stake in a Hollywood talent agency for $7 billion (equivalent to €6.45 billion at today’s exchange rates) Caa-Creative Artists Agency, which among other activities also deals with the production of several documentaries related to fashion brands. (All rights reserved)



