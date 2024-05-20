The massiveness of the stars in the universe: Watch the video (feel goosebumps)

How small are we compared to the stars? Here is an unimaginable comparison. In the video you will also find the size of the land clearly

While our lives flow peacefully on TerraWe do not stop at the immensity of the universe. This video representation compares some of the job What is known to us: from small neutron stars with a radius of a few kilometers to giant stars with a radius of 1500 times larger than their own. Shoe (All on a large scale).

A ray of our sun

Considering that the radius of the Sun is 695,510 km, we arrive at numbers exceeding a billion km. Some of them are located in the center of the solar system, extending to a distance of approximately 100 km Saturn. And obviously also the stars themselves They are nothing compared to galaxies or nebulae For example. Good vision.

The largest galaxy

A massive member of a galaxy group called abel 2029, IC 1101 is located a billion light-years away Terra towards constellation From the Virgin. It is a giant elliptical galaxy, made up of more than 100,000 billion stars. The process of star and galaxy formation has stoppedalive‘Merging nearby galaxies.’ EC1101 Its diameter is approx 6 million light years Or about 60 times the size of the Milky Way Galaxy, which is 100,000 light-years in diameter. If it were in the place of our galaxy, it would occupy our entire galaxy Local group It includes the Magellanic Clouds, the Andromeda Galaxy, and the Triangle Galaxy. Furthermore, IC 1101 is about 200,000 times more massive than the Milky Way. 200,000 x 6.82 x 10^11 (solar mass). One solar mass is equal to 1.989 x 10^30 kg. Below is a comparison of some of the galaxies we know, including our own Milky Way.

