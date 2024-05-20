“Max, sorry, he had a dream.”

He dreamed of touring the stadium and saying his final farewell to the Juventus fans in the stadium holding the cup in his hands, but instead he took a risk. He finds himself in court against the club he won everything with. barely. The strange fate of Massimiliano Allegri. His second adventure at the helm of Vecchia Signora ended in a way the Livorno coach could never have imagined. And the future could be even bleaker, with the possibility of a legal battle against Juventus becoming more real with each passing day.

Allegri is convinced Juventus can relent

Allegri did not expect that his behavior would cost him so much. He expected – as insiders say – that an explanatory meeting with Guido Facciago, director of the Tuttosport newspaper, with whom he had a violent verbal exchange after the Italian Cup final, could alleviate the situation. The two announced to ANSA news agency that “everything has been resolved.” But not for Juventus. Even because Arguing with the manager was just one of the ‘out of touch with Juve’ behaviors that caused the club’s rise. The other incidents, in order, are: sending off, insulting the referees, destroying a photo collection, yelling at security managers, and two skits against Giuntoli.

Dismissal for just cause, and Juventus is in dispute

Behaviors that were involved in the dispute with Vassiago Submit a formal complaint to the coach at the time of dismissal, He was informed on Friday by CEO Scanavino. An introductory act to the possibility of arriving at it – Expulsion for just cause, with the consequent termination of the contract for violating the principle of sporting loyalty. It’s not a simple legal detail: if his reasons are recognised, Juventus will save a lot of money. In fact, Allegri receives a net salary of seven million per season and has an existing contract until June 2025. If he is sacked for just cause, he will not be entitled to bonuses. He can also be sued for damage to his reputation.

Max’s repentance and dream: a dramatic revelation

The cause is uncertain. Allegri can respond by confirming his reasons within five days of the dispute. At that point, Juventus will decide whether to take the matter to court or close the matter. There is also the possibility of reaching an agreement, with an end-of-service bonus being awarded to the technician that would avoid opening a dispute. In the meantime, however, These are dark days for Allegri. This was revealed by Facciago himself, who in a few days turned from “enemy” to confidant of the former Juventus coach. “Allegri is very sorry about the way it ended. He imagined Juventus-Monza with the trophy in hand, a tour of the stadium and greetings from the fans. He knows that he was deprived of this because of a prank, which upsets him,” the Tuttosport director told Radio 24.