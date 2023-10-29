Halloween Night October 31 • Nine from Florence

After the success of the “first half” in Manifatura Tabacci with Dr. RubinsteinANGLE and Lorenzo Fortino, Tuesday, October 31, night Halloweencounting Latex Plus Festival.

This time the event exploring new trends in electronic music moves to Alcatraz space at Leopolda station in Florence, a two-storey former warehouse overlooking a gallery overlooking a large colonnaded courtyard, in perfect harmony with the creative languages ​​of contemporaneity. The highly anticipated is scheduled here Go back between Shanti Celeste and Saoirse (Doors open at 10pm). The festival is conceived and produced by the cultural association Feeling and with the support of the Municipality of Florence as part of the call for 15 major festivals in the city of international scope, of special standing and of high artistic/cultural quality for the summer of Florence.

The event, scheduled for October 31, is, as expected, an all-female lineup that will cycle through the sounds Techno and house. there DJ Of Chilean origin Heavenly shantifirst came onto the scene during a residency at the influential dance music hub of Bristol, UK, where he forged a fruitful collaboration with crew to Idle hands. Bristol is also the city where Celeste found her way and released her first EP on BRSTL, a label she started with founder Idle Hands, Chris Farrell. In the years that followed, Celeste developed a style that established her as one of the best designers DJ and producer Most in demand at the moment, thanks to his creativity Home and technology Sensitive and emotional.

Through publications on labels such as Square, Secretsundaze and Future Times, Celeste explored styles that relied on catchy melodies but had an ethereal touch. They have quickly become a fixture at the world’s top festivals and clubs, and are known for their adventurous and danceable sets covering a wide range of electronic genres. He recently moved to Berlin and started his own label, Peach tablets. His career is constantly growing.

And then there Saoirse, DJ Irish people whose sound is the result of a long and diverse musical journey. His first foray into the world of electronic music came at a young age, accompanying his mother to free concerts in his native Ireland. This is where his little ears began to understand the sounds of artists like Left, fluke and orbital. It wasn’t long before every penny you earned was being spent on records and vinyl. A passion for music turns into obsession, then he lands his flagship show on RTE Announcer Ireland. Radio love confirmed rinse FM where he hosts artists such as Connect with Super, DJ Deeon, Sonja Moonear, Aurora Halal, Volvox and Leifbut also on BBC Radio 1, the most important British radio station.

Saoirse It has gained widespread recognition in the UK, Europe, Asia and the United States. Her broad and diverse musical background and multi-genre acrobatics are a combination that has seen her excel on several occasions. Which you play with Ricardo Villalobos London media DJ Stingray Or sounds next to Goal In Paris, his great ability to adapt to the most diverse contexts is evident. In his collections they stand out Dub, house, jazz, electro, garage, techno, ambient, breaks And some surprises with style mix Unpredictable and fun.

Opening A crownDesigned day by day, DJ At night. Taga’s soul meets in the soft atmosphere of her choices Soul, future jazz and broken rhythmor in the more decisive approach to votes Deep house and funk. Since 2010 she has been seen sharing the console in a scene Clubbing Florence and beyond, together with local and international guests such as Francis Inferno Orchestra, CC:DISCO!, Benedek, Omar Lai Fook and Gary GreitensOr performing for local independent radio from OutOfOrdinary Radio, introspection radio Even historical Red light radio Amsterdam. Since 2016 he has been added, in addition to DJ, to the creative direction of the brand Anges music next to DJ Samuel Pagliai.

Cabanina in Forte dei Marmi, Hotel in Florence, Vanilla Disco Club in Casone in Siena. These are the clubs where the artists will perform on October 31, Halloween 2023 Black Circus Italy. It is the colorful group of Performerand circus performers and exotic characters coordinated by Duccio Cantini. A Halloween party is the perfect stage for this reality talent. They know how to create wonder through unique performances that blend choreography, carefully designed costumes, special effects, entertainment and of course all the arts of circus.

Accompanying guests with acrobatics, tightrope walks and sparkling dances through the ever-changing events of a special evening Black Circus Italy They live magical hours, where anything can happen… because the energy of Circo Nero Italia artists truly manages to engage all types of audience.

What do they suggest? Performer to Black Circus Italy It is a combination of beauty, wonder and contemplation. On stages and in the streets, the crew performs as dancers, actors, special effects specialists, fire eaters and entertainers of all kinds. For this reason, Circo Nero Italia not only provides magic for parties, but also extends to daytime events and dinner shows. capacity Performer Combines circus arts, electronic music or other sounds.

No context can obscure their ability to give emotions to the audience through their multi-faceted creativity. That’s why their performances have conquered the world and their style is incomparable. Circo Nero Italia offers, among others, many different formats: Circo Nero Classic, Circo Revolution, Ludo, Los Hermanos, And many other things. Each format provides a completely different atmosphere and excites guests with its own charm.

“We will never present simple entertainment with some beautiful and moving performances as a backdrop,” says Duccio Cantini, who coordinates the project. Party crew. “It is and will always be an evolutionary show, full of emotion and inspired by great international performances. We always try to raise the bar of beauty and emotional engagement to bring the audience, for one night, into other worlds…whether they are inside, below or above.”