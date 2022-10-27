Movies to watch in cinemas this weekend: Amsterdam and Rob Alducci

Instead, artist Isola is reciprocated and tries to involve her in a crazy plan, which He expects to steal the treasure hidden by Mussolini in Milan in the black area. With a unique cunning, he has put together a somewhat strange squad but with an undeniable talent but to achieve this feat, he has to overcome an endless series of obstacles and unexpected events.

The project mixes different tones, from black comedy to drama, giving moments of pure entertainment. A real treat.

Amsterdam

(LR): John David Washington as Harold, Christian Bale as Burt, and J. Margot Robbie as Valerie at Twentieth Century Studios Amsterdam. Photography by Meri Wesmiller. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All rights reserved.Merie Weismiller Wallace, SMPSP

Three very different wartime stories come together in a military hospital, suspended in a kind of oblivion where anything seems possible. This is the surreal atmosphere in which it begins Amsterdamthe new project with an all-star cast signed by David O. Russell, is in cinemas from October 27 after previewing at Rome Film Festival. Nurse Valerie (Margot Robbie(inseparable from Dr. Burt)Christian Belland attorney HaroldJohn David Washington). Each wants to serve his homeland in his own way, but soon realizes that the veterans of the homeland are not getting the respect they deserve, explains Gil (Robert De Niro), a good high-ranking soldier.

This desire passes through a large number of Sensitive and dangerous situations Because in the meantime the two men are wrongly accused of killing their client, Liz (Taylor Swift), which is investigated by Detective Lim Getwiler (Matthias Schoenaerts). In search of allies and proof of their innocence, the trio of friends unexpectedly find themselves surrounded by new acquaintances. To unravel the mystery of this surreal film that often leads to comedy, forces greater than themselves play a role in the whirlpool of events that are increasingly bewildering and dangerous. Surprising to say the least And able to attract the reactions of critics, which literally split in the United States into two parts between ardent supporters and fierce critics.

